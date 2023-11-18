 

 

 

The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 18.11.2023 - 13:02 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Silverload PC Games 8/95 - 12.11.2023
Hollywood Pictures PC Games 8/95 - 12.11.2023
Pumpkinhead's Revenge PC Games 8/95 - 12.11.2023
A IV Networks: Zug um Zug zum Erfolg PC Games 8/95 - 12.11.2023
Wolf: The Simulation PC Games 8/95 - 12.11.2023
Ultimate Yahtzee PC Games 12/96 - 12.11.2023
Firo & Klawd PC Games 12/96 - 12.11.2023
Surface Tension PC Games 12/96 - 12.11.2023
Net: Zone PC Games 12/96 - 12.11.2023
3DO Games: Decathlon PC Games 12/96 - 12.11.2023
Star Control 3 PC Games 12/96 - 12.11.2023
Rendezvous im Weltraum PC Games 12/96 - 12.11.2023
Discworld II: Vermutlich vermisst...!? PC Games 12/96 - 12.11.2023
Othello (CD-I) PC Games 12/96 - 12.11.2023
Orion Burger PC Games 12/96 - 12.11.2023
Mutation of J.B. PC Games 12/96 - 12.11.2023
Break Free PC Games 7/95 - 11.11.2023
Morphello PC Games 7/95 - 11.11.2023
SPD PC Games 7/95 - 11.11.2023
Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice PC Games 7/95 - 11.11.2023
Rollin PC Games 7/95 - 11.11.2023
Terminal Velocity PC Games 7/95 - 11.11.2023
Lost Files of Sherlock Holmes, The Man!ac 12/94 - 11.11.2023
YuYu Hakusho: Sunset Fighters Man!ac 12/94 - 11.11.2023
Red Zone (MD) Man!ac 12/94 - 11.11.2023
Second Samurai (MD) Man!ac 12/94 - 11.11.2023
Iron Helix Man!ac 12/94 - 11.11.2023
Alien vs Predator Man!ac 12/94 - 11.11.2023
Doom Man!ac 1/95 - 11.11.2023
Virtua Racing Deluxe Man!ac 1/95 - 11.11.2023
Star Wars Arcade Man!ac 1/95 - 11.11.2023
Loadstar: The Legend of Tully Bodine Man!ac 1/95 - 11.11.2023
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

