Die Cheats-Datenbank der Amiga Future wird praktisch wöchentlich von David Jahn aktualisiert, auch wenn dies auf den ersten Blick nicht sofort ersichtlich ist.
Die Cheats-Datenbank auf der Amiga Future Webpage dürfte wohl die größte deutsche Sammlung für den Amiga sein.
Dabei handelt es sich jedoch nicht nur um Cheats. Auch viele Lösungswege, Tipps & Tricks, sowie Freezer Adressen findet ihr in dieser Sammlung.
Inzwischen gibt es für mehr als 3400 Spiele Cheats und Lösungswege in der Datenbank, und es wird immer mehr.
Die Datenbank ist momentan noch komplett in deutscher Sprache. Wenn genügend Spenden für die Homepage eingeben, ist geplant die Sammlung in einer richtigen Online-Datenbank zu integrieren, die dann auch in englisch verfügbar sein soll.
Seit der letzten Bekanntmachung sind folgende Updates hinzugekommen:
17 Nov 2023 - Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - The Graphic Adventure - Lösung aktualisiert
10 Nov 2023 - Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - The Graphic Adventure - Cheat erfolgreich geprüft
10 Nov 2023 - Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - The Graphic Adventure - Cheat aktualisiert
10 Nov 2023 - Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - The Graphic Adventure - Lösung aktualisiert
10 Nov 2023 - Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - The Graphic Adventure - Lösung aktualisiert
10 Nov 2023 - Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - The Graphic Adventure - Lösung aktualisiert
10 Nov 2023 - Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - The Graphic Adventure - Lösung aktualisiert
10 Nov 2023 - Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - The Graphic Adventure - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
10 Nov 2023 - Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - The Graphic Adventure - Lösung aktualisiert
Amiga Future: Cheats Datenbank Update
Published 18.11.2023
