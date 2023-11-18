Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmySequencer.lha - 0.53 - mus/midi - 642K - MIDI sequencer for the AMIGA (Beta) - (readme)
AnalogClock.lha - 2.6 - util/time - 40K - Resizeable analog transparent clock - (readme)
Zap_205.lha - 2.05 - disk/moni - 10K - Binary file editor from 1990 - (readme)
InstallerLG.src.lha - 1.0.3 - util/sys - 1.5M - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
ioblix_netcard.lha - 1.0 - docs/hard - 89K - ioblix network card gerber files and BOM - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.43 - util/misc - 828K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.43 - util/misc - 658K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
tfe-darkforces.lha - 1.2 - game/shoot - 3.3M - Dark Forces Amiga Port - (readme)
AmiWeatherForecasts1.2.lha - 1.2 - util/app - 53K - Weather forecasting application - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 4.8 - gfx/fract - 40M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 8.43 - util/misc - 768K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 5.64 beta: - util/misc - 16M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
AmigaGPT.lha - 1.3.0 - util/misc - 795K - App for chatting to ChatGPT - (readme)
GitDesktop.lha - 0.10.17 - dev/misc - 1.2M - Graphical git frontend - (readme)
NetStratego.lha - 1.1 - game/board - 2.9M - Network Stratego game - (readme)
TZUtil.lha - 1.01 - util/time - 21K - Time Zone and DST Utility - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 30.5 - misc/emu - 5.5M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 30.5 - misc/emu - 5.0M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
Nightfall.lha - - mods/8voic - 207K - 16bit 7ch Piano Ballad by HKvalhe - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Es werden für mehr Seite noch 20 (25) neue Abos benötigt.
20 (25) new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
20 (25) new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 18.11.2023 - 13:02 by AndreasM
Back to previous page