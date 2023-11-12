Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Microbattle Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aVkf8hgynY
Adrian's Digital Basement: This Amiga 500 was left outside for years. Let's try to revive it!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-wNbku3CeI
Alex Harkonnen75: New Amiga Games & demos 2023 Reshoot Proxima 3 & Devil's Temple & ElectroMan & Rally Cross...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQ60VjQraHc
Amigos Retro Gaming: Powerdrome Theme Music - Commodore Amiga (1989, Electronic Arts)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50ikKQLuZc8
Amigos Retro Gaming: Tribute to Edgar M. Vigdal - Creator of Deluxe Galaga, Deluxe Pacman, Warblade, & MORE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ar6ue9_Ikew
Amitopia TV: AmiPLAY Deluxe Galaga AGA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZmXtv9bv1s
Amitopia TV: AmiPLAY Reshoot Proxima 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfhafqzvRuk
Amitopia TV: AmiReporters Amiga38 Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mq3PifW0r3o
Amitopia TV: AmiReporters Amiga 2000 From 1986
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ofy4B9NMCvk
Amitopia TV: AmiPlay Slam Tilt AGA Halloween Xtra
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cNqE2mMVfo
Amitopia TV: The Best Game Title Music Ever
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzV1mT0Qmj4
Amitopia TV: AmiPlay Rampart on the Amiga Gameplay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrughboT2jk
BBSindex: #BBSindexLIVE Stream S05E02
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10Tf-9jxmyQ
BBSindex: Vintage Computer Festival Zürich 2023 Saturday Impression #vcfzh23
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VCbXMal6Fc
BIOSJERBIL: Deneen dinner words - Amiwest Show 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFU1xB7JJKk
BIOSJERBIL: Hare keynote speech - Amiwest Show 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_P7CLLPed9U
BIOSJERBIL: Borsari and AmigaOne w/ other platforms - Amiwest Show 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkoFodkkh-g
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | THE THREE STOOGES (1987)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTbgeLzWGto
Chris Edwards Restoration: Minimig new Case! and a Pistorm EMU68 deep dive how to
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CF5_k5w-4tM
Last Indian (HKvalhe's 16bit 5ch Amiga PanFlute Jungle Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvlelU_Q3L4
Hold and Modify: Flicker Fixer Tweak For A4000 Indivision MkIII.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYjv5Wm6qxQ
Jan Beta: Using Amiga 500 Keyboards with Big Box Amigas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57I-TQW23pg
Jimmy White's Whirlwind Snooker & Pool (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tWLRkriR8g
Shotgun Shooting Range im Dachboden ist ERÖFFNET - Yesterchips Museum Haingrund
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ao2y4pDrEL0
Mister JBAM: [AMIGA] Le 1222 arrive enfin ... Mais
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcsMs0mdLw4
Paddys Retro Kanal: Amiga - A500-Innen - DF1 u. DF2 - Xcopy (1988 u. 1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74J30a-QGQg
Phaze101: Amiga Games - Dino Run 01- Let's Make an Amiga Game Vol 2 (LMAG2) - Game Development in Assembly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byPwtl8YFN4
Showing Homebrew games for the Tank Game Jam organised by Phaze101 & Retro Programmers Inside (RPI)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlgTe7T9bPE
Proteque-CBN: Watch YouTube on Amiga with the help of Amifox, Amitube and a Linux server
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5mSrksmMbU
Retro Recipes: Broadcasting Classic 80s Shows to my Childhood TV / Commodore TV Tuner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7xfM-7qZq4
RetroGamingMusic: Overture by Jogeir Liljedahl BIT Live 2023 Entry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HS0hy6XYWDQ
RetroGamingMusic: Back In Time Live 2023 Fluke73 performance, Live Audience! (BIT Live 2023)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjHlcAKHHCk
RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 15.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vs8-aHNAg5Q
Wrangler Amiga: Amiga 3000 PSU build
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RaM2SrfofVc
Yawning Angel Retro: Printing from Final Writer for the Amiga in 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uklhi5ss2XI
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 12.11.2023 - 11:25
