Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Microbattle Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageAdrian's Digital Basement: This Amiga 500 was left outside for years. Let's try to revive it!Alex Harkonnen75: New Amiga Games & demos 2023 Reshoot Proxima 3 & Devil's Temple & ElectroMan & Rally Cross...Amigos Retro Gaming: Powerdrome Theme Music - Commodore Amiga (1989, Electronic Arts)Amigos Retro Gaming: Tribute to Edgar M. Vigdal - Creator of Deluxe Galaga, Deluxe Pacman, Warblade, & MOREAmitopia TV: AmiPLAY Deluxe Galaga AGAAmitopia TV: AmiPLAY Reshoot Proxima 3Amitopia TV: AmiReporters Amiga38 ReportAmitopia TV: AmiReporters Amiga 2000 From 1986Amitopia TV: AmiPlay Slam Tilt AGA Halloween XtraAmitopia TV: The Best Game Title Music EverAmitopia TV: AmiPlay Rampart on the Amiga GameplayBBSindex: #BBSindexLIVE Stream S05E02BBSindex: Vintage Computer Festival Zürich 2023 Saturday Impression #vcfzh23BIOSJERBIL: Deneen dinner words - Amiwest Show 2023BIOSJERBIL: Hare keynote speech - Amiwest Show 2023BIOSJERBIL: Borsari and AmigaOne w/ other platforms - Amiwest Show 2023Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | THE THREE STOOGES (1987)Chris Edwards Restoration: Minimig new Case! and a Pistorm EMU68 deep dive how toLast Indian (HKvalhe's 16bit 5ch Amiga PanFlute Jungle Edition) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Flicker Fixer Tweak For A4000 Indivision MkIII.Jan Beta: Using Amiga 500 Keyboards with Big Box AmigasJimmy White's Whirlwind Snooker & Pool (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comShotgun Shooting Range im Dachboden ist ERÖFFNET - Yesterchips Museum HaingrundMister JBAM: [AMIGA] Le 1222 arrive enfin ... MaisPaddys Retro Kanal: Amiga - A500-Innen - DF1 u. DF2 - Xcopy (1988 u. 1993)Phaze101: Amiga Games - Dino Run 01- Let's Make an Amiga Game Vol 2 (LMAG2) - Game Development in AssemblyShowing Homebrew games for the Tank Game Jam organised by Phaze101 & Retro Programmers Inside (RPI)Proteque-CBN: Watch YouTube on Amiga with the help of Amifox, Amitube and a Linux serverRetro Recipes: Broadcasting Classic 80s Shows to my Childhood TV / Commodore TV TunerRetroGamingMusic: Overture by Jogeir Liljedahl BIT Live 2023 EntryRetroGamingMusic: Back In Time Live 2023 Fluke73 performance, Live Audience! (BIT Live 2023)RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 15.Wrangler Amiga: Amiga 3000 PSU buildYawning Angel Retro: Printing from Final Writer for the Amiga in 2023