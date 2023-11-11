Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
nallepuh.lha - audio/misc - 1.6 - 461 KB - 05.11.2023 - Nalle Puh (Paula,CIAA,CIAB emulation)
pt2_clone.lha - audio/tracker - 1.64 - 13 MB - 03.11.2023 - Ported clone of Protracker II
iconecta.lha - network/misc - 5.00 - 3 MB - 05.11.2023 - A little and easy program to test your connection
comparedirs.lha - utility/filetool - 1.12 - 365 KB - 07.11.2023 - Compare two dirs for different files, with GUI
igame.lha - utility/misc - v2.4.5 - 437 KB - 03.11.2023 - Front-end for WHDLoad
rnowidgets.lha - utility/workbench - 1.6 - 5 MB - 07.11.2023 - Desktop widgets application
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 11.11.2023 - 10:43 by AndreasM
