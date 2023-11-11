 

 

 

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 11.11.2023 - 10:43 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Amiga Future Nr. 165 - 08.11.2023
Retro Nr. 49 - 08.11.2023
Klax Play Time 2/92 - 05.11.2023
Tecmo Bowl Play Time 2/92 - 05.11.2023
Battle Bull Play Time 2/92 - 05.11.2023
Mysterium Play Time 2/92 - 05.11.2023
Jump Raven PC Games 6/95 - 05.11.2023
Lemmings PC Games 6/95 - 05.11.2023
Magic Carpet: Hidden Worlds PC Games 6/95 - 05.11.2023
Lost Signals PC Games 6/95 - 05.11.2023
Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice PC Games 6/95 - 05.11.2023
Oldtimer: Erlebte Geschichte Teil II PC Games 12/94 - 05.11.2023
Baulöwe, Der PC Games 12/94 - 05.11.2023
Inferno: The Odyssey Continues PC Games 12/94 - 05.11.2023
Lode Runner: The Legend Returns PC Games 12/94 - 05.11.2023
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 1/2024 - 04.11.2023
Artikel: 3 Jahre Man!ac Man!ac 11/96 - 04.11.2023
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

