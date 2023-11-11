Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.7M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
file.driver.lha - 1.0 - mus/misc - 8K - CyberSound driver for file output - (readme)
Mnemosyne.lha - 1.1.1 - util/misc - 78K - Disk usage statistics+file/folder utility - (readme)
sysvars.lha - 0.10 - util/boot - 11K - Put system information in env. variables - (readme)
iGame.lha - v2.4.5 - util/misc - 437K - Front-end for WHDLoad - (readme)
VisualGuide_de.lha - 1.0 - util/misc - 1K - German catalog for VisualGuide 2.82 - (readme)
AmigaGPT.lha - 1.2.1 - util/misc - 206K - App for chatting to ChatGPT - (readme)
AmigaMon_162.lha - 1.62 - dev/moni - 34K - Amiga Monitor from 1993 (w/ PatchTrace) - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.28 - dev/misc - 4.8M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
AmiAuthenticator.lha - 1.1.0 - util/wb - 79K - 2FA (TOTP) code generator - (readme)
anes.lha - 1.21 - misc/emu - 46K - A/NES v1.21 - Nintendo emulator - (readme)
CompareDirs_OS4.lha - 1.12 - util/cli - 365K - Compare two dirs for different files - (readme)
makedepend_AmiMod.lha - 1.0.8 - dev/c - 249K - makedepend bugfixed + modified for smake - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 30.4 - misc/emu - 5.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
DrawerGenie.lha - 0.4 - util/wb - 163K - Toolbar for Workbench Drawers - (readme)
IdentifyLib_FR.lha - 43.2 - util/libs - 21K - French catalog and docs for identify.lib - (readme)
ioblix2_drv.lha - 1.1 - driver/other - 217K - ioblix2.library and driver (IOBlixZ2) - (readme)
ResetLever.lha - 1.00 - util/wb - 483K - Reset your Amiga with ResetLever - (readme)
drally.lha - 1.1 - game/race - 386K - Death Rally Amiga Port - (readme)
fullpalette_de.lha - 1.0 - util/wb - 1K - German catalog for FullPalette 40.22 - (readme)
fullpalette_guide_de.lha - 1.0 - util/wb - 8K - German guide for FullPalette 40.22 - (readme)
RNOWidgets.lha - 1.6 - util/wb - 5.3M - Desktop widgets application - (readme)
RNOWidgets_OS4.lha - 1.6 - util/wb - 4.9M - Desktop widgets application - (readme)
CopDis_JL.lha - 1.0 - dev/moni - 10K - Copper Disassembler from 1993 - (readme)
F1GP2023Carset.lha - 0.2 BRZ - game/data - 11K - 2023 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
GoVars.lha - 1.0 - util/wb - 11K - environment variables editor - (readme)
LastIndian.lha - - mods/8voic - 2.9M - 16bit 5ch Panflute Jungle by HKvalhe - (readme)
AmySequencer.lha - 0.53 - mus/midi - 642K - MIDI sequencer for the AMIGA (Beta) - (readme)
AnalogClock.lha - 2.6 - util/time - 40K - Resizeable analog transparent clock - (readme)
Zap_205.lha - 2.05 - disk/moni - 10K - Binary file editor from 1990 - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 11.11.2023 - 10:43 by AndreasM
