Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: ReAmiga A4091 SCSI-2 Review
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRrXMQk8uS0
Adrian's Digital Basement: Testing and repairing a mysterious Amiga "art project"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYxB2IekAas
Alex Harkonnen75: My Best Amiga Games After the fall of Commodore part II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UN1pR_R1434
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay EL CAPITAN TRUENO - AMIGA - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XIsJ99PoDo
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay LED STORM - AMIGA - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1aF9cQRRwk
AmigaFuture: Cycle-Op by Oxygene - Amiga Future 165
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAWUqHSRPG4
AmigaFuture: Hope by Finity - Amiga Future 165
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1_5JS3Hz68
AMIGASYSTEM: AROS One x86 : Play Online MP3 on Site AmigaRemix
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLJjaD4BgAI
Lock and Load for Retro Justice: Narco Police on Amigos: Everything Amiga 426
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRcWrpMrYow
Amitopia TV: AmiScene 100MHz TRSI RISE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIORz2yjwJM
BBSindex: Amiga 38 Panel: Demoscene with Kudrix
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77_hVQSXIaI
BIOSJERBIL: Sunday raffle - Amiwest Show 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AITWi9gMC5E
Checkmate cases: Monitor Update - Svideo and RF news plus Q&A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ey9YKKxd6D8
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | FRIGHT NIGHT (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUUIdezIfMo
Chris Edwards Restoration: Pimiga 4 updates 31 OCT 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRSeYAmjaSw
Chris Edwards Restoration: The 854 mile Amiga haul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ei2UQTMGRpQ
Gerion79: Zombi (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Halloween Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMzhbr8yt_w
Helge Kvalheim: My Amiga background story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InRBGq4M6i8
Freaks (HKvalhe's 16bit 4ch Up-Tempo Amiga Halloween Techno Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrB7p5PXMw8
Hold and Modify: CLEAN Flicker Free HDMI For A4000 and CD32!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30AWI9mmQ10
itsaPIXELthing: 26 Games That Defined the AMIGA 1200
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7r-5w9r2Hs
MF Tanks Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My3-E2bh6aU
CJ In The USA Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKUwLxz8qsw
Robocop 2 (Amiga) - Unlimited Energy Challenge Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2SFcxPmk9g
Kleincomputer aus der DDR: KC 85/3 - Yesterchips Museum Haingrund
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MX1Q1_IZu2A
Paddys Retro Kanal: Amiga - Kopieren - Gotek - DF1 - Xcopy (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIy6FN70Bs8
Retro Games Timeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoqH_TKuXPY
RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 14.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3dC7LXmtvU
RMC - The Cave: The Impact of Gremlin Graphics on British Video Games - Legends in The Cave
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwmRM4Msm20
RobSmithDev: Hop to the Top – Bunny’s Revenge - How it was Made!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkCwUDhPs3o
Scene World Podcast Episode #176 - TheQueenG22
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bp9wShCj2pY
Thomaniac: #2117 Commodore Amiga Homebrew Time!...Cuba 1898 (Irongate 2019): Potential leider nicht genutzt!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNO1tUBh59I
