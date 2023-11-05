Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: ReAmiga A4091 SCSI-2 ReviewAdrian's Digital Basement: Testing and repairing a mysterious Amiga "art project"Alex Harkonnen75: My Best Amiga Games After the fall of Commodore part IIAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay EL CAPITAN TRUENO - AMIGA - 720 ComentadoAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay LED STORM - AMIGA - 720 ComentadoAmigaFuture: Cycle-Op by Oxygene - Amiga Future 165AmigaFuture: Hope by Finity - Amiga Future 165AMIGASYSTEM: AROS One x86 : Play Online MP3 on Site AmigaRemixLock and Load for Retro Justice: Narco Police on Amigos: Everything Amiga 426Amitopia TV: AmiScene 100MHz TRSI RISEBBSindex: Amiga 38 Panel: Demoscene with KudrixBIOSJERBIL: Sunday raffle - Amiwest Show 2023Checkmate cases: Monitor Update - Svideo and RF news plus Q&ACheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | FRIGHT NIGHT (1988)Chris Edwards Restoration: Pimiga 4 updates 31 OCT 2023Chris Edwards Restoration: The 854 mile Amiga haulGerion79: Zombi (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Halloween QuickieHelge Kvalheim: My Amiga background storyFreaks (HKvalhe's 16bit 4ch Up-Tempo Amiga Halloween Techno Edition) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: CLEAN Flicker Free HDMI For A4000 and CD32!itsaPIXELthing: 26 Games That Defined the AMIGA 1200MF Tanks Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageCJ In The USA Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageRobocop 2 (Amiga) - Unlimited Energy Challenge Review - by LemonAmiga.comKleincomputer aus der DDR: KC 85/3 - Yesterchips Museum HaingrundPaddys Retro Kanal: Amiga - Kopieren - Gotek - DF1 - Xcopy (1988)Retro Games TimelineRetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 14.RMC - The Cave: The Impact of Gremlin Graphics on British Video Games - Legends in The CaveRobSmithDev: Hop to the Top – Bunny’s Revenge - How it was Made!Scene World Podcast Episode #176 - TheQueenG22Thomaniac: #2117 Commodore Amiga Homebrew Time!...Cuba 1898 (Irongate 2019): Potential leider nicht genutzt!