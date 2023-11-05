 

 

 

The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 05.11.2023 - 11:33 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: ReAmiga A4091 SCSI-2 Review

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRrXMQk8uS0


Adrian's Digital Basement: Testing and repairing a mysterious Amiga "art project"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYxB2IekAas


Alex Harkonnen75: My Best Amiga Games After the fall of Commodore part II

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UN1pR_R1434


AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay EL CAPITAN TRUENO - AMIGA - 720 Comentado

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XIsJ99PoDo


AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay LED STORM - AMIGA - 720 Comentado

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1aF9cQRRwk


AmigaFuture: Cycle-Op by Oxygene - Amiga Future 165

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAWUqHSRPG4


AmigaFuture: Hope by Finity - Amiga Future 165

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1_5JS3Hz68


AMIGASYSTEM: AROS One x86 : Play Online MP3 on Site AmigaRemix

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLJjaD4BgAI


Lock and Load for Retro Justice: Narco Police on Amigos: Everything Amiga 426

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRcWrpMrYow


Amitopia TV: AmiScene 100MHz TRSI RISE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIORz2yjwJM


BBSindex: Amiga 38 Panel: Demoscene with Kudrix

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77_hVQSXIaI


BIOSJERBIL: Sunday raffle - Amiwest Show 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AITWi9gMC5E


Checkmate cases: Monitor Update - Svideo and RF news plus Q&A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ey9YKKxd6D8


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | FRIGHT NIGHT (1988)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUUIdezIfMo


Chris Edwards Restoration: Pimiga 4 updates 31 OCT 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRSeYAmjaSw


Chris Edwards Restoration: The 854 mile Amiga haul

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ei2UQTMGRpQ


Gerion79: Zombi (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Halloween Quickie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMzhbr8yt_w


Helge Kvalheim: My Amiga background story

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InRBGq4M6i8


Freaks (HKvalhe's 16bit 4ch Up-Tempo Amiga Halloween Techno Edition) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrB7p5PXMw8


Hold and Modify: CLEAN Flicker Free HDMI For A4000 and CD32!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30AWI9mmQ10


itsaPIXELthing: 26 Games That Defined the AMIGA 1200

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7r-5w9r2Hs


MF Tanks Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My3-E2bh6aU


CJ In The USA Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKUwLxz8qsw


Robocop 2 (Amiga) - Unlimited Energy Challenge Review - by LemonAmiga.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2SFcxPmk9g


Kleincomputer aus der DDR: KC 85/3 - Yesterchips Museum Haingrund

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MX1Q1_IZu2A


Paddys Retro Kanal: Amiga - Kopieren - Gotek - DF1 - Xcopy (1988)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIy6FN70Bs8


Retro Games Timeline

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoqH_TKuXPY


RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 14.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3dC7LXmtvU


RMC - The Cave: The Impact of Gremlin Graphics on British Video Games - Legends in The Cave

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwmRM4Msm20


RobSmithDev: Hop to the Top – Bunny’s Revenge - How it was Made!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkCwUDhPs3o


Scene World Podcast Episode #176 - TheQueenG22

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bp9wShCj2pY


Thomaniac: #2117 Commodore Amiga Homebrew Time!...Cuba 1898 (Irongate 2019): Potential leider nicht genutzt!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNO1tUBh59I

