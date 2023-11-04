Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
J.C. Herran Martin WitchCleaner_3.00.lha (Network/Web) 2 MB / Nov 03 2023
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b41.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Nov 03 2023
BeWorld pt2-clone_1.65.0.lha (Audio/Tracker) 335 KB / Nov 02 2023
Matthias Böcker Meltium_1.60.lha (System/Monitoring) 68 KB / Nov 01 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Untangle_0.1.lha (Games/Misc) 27 KB / Nov 01 2023
J.C. Herran Martin SacrificioPagano_2.00.lha (Misc) 4 MB / Nov 01 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Neatvi_12.lha (Text/Edit) 136 KB / Oct 31 2023
Thomas Igracki CRABUM_1.7.lha (Ambient/Utilities) 228 KB / Oct 30 2023
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_6.5.lha (MorphOS-update) 33 MB / Oct 27 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 04.11.2023 - 10:27 by AndreasM
