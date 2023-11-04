 

 

 

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 04.11.2023 - 10:27 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

AmiSSL-5.12-OS3.lha - 5.12 - util/libs - 3.4M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.12-OS4.lha - 5.12 - util/libs - 3.1M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.12-SDK.lha - 5.12 - util/libs - 2.3M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library SDK - (readme)
RescueLander.lha - 1.8-bugfix - game/actio - 59K - Land on Earth, Moon or Mars to save men - (readme)
SteMarRegBlitzSources.lha - Fourteenth ... - dev/amos - 38K - 21 Stefano Maria Regattin Blitz sources - (readme)
SteMarRegBlitzSources.lha - Fourteenth ... - dev/blitz - 38K - 21 Stefano Maria Regattin Blitz sources - (readme)
VampireLovers.lha -   - mods/8voic - 1.6M - 16bit 8ch Jazz Waltz by HKvalhe - (readme)
neatvi.lha - 12 - text/edit - 135K - Neat vi clone - (readme)
anaiis_massive.lha - 1.23 - driver/other - 46K - Massive release 1.23 - (readme)
SteMarRegAMOSSources.lha - Sixth uploa... - dev/amos - 398K - 10 AMOS sources+exes by Stefano Regattin - (readme)
SteMarRegDOSScripts.lha - sixth uploa... - util/wb - 13K - 12 AmigaDOS scripts by Stefano Maria Regattin - (readme)
AmiWeatherForecasts1.1.lha - 1.1 - util/app - 35K - Weather forecasting application - (readme)
IdentifyDev.lha - 43.2 - util/libs - 67K - Identify hardware and more - (readme)
IdentifyUsr.lha - 43.2 - util/libs - 100K - Identify hardware and more - (readme)
Untangle.lha - 0.1 - game/think - 28K - Amiga port of a popular logic game - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 5.62 beta: - util/misc - 15M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
Albatros.lha - 1.6 - util/boot - 34K - Lock your AMIGA by a keyword - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 30.4 - misc/emu - 5.5M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 30.4 - misc/emu - 5.0M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiAuthenticator.lha - 1.0.0 - util/wb - 75K - 2FA (TOTP) code generator - (readme)
AMIGA-SCARTRGBcable.jpg -   - docs/hard - 26K - Schematic for generic Amiga SCART cable - (readme)
Passcodes.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 5.8M - Passcodes network word guessing game - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.27 - dev/misc - 4.8M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
AmySequencer.lha - 0.53 - mus/midi - 659K - MIDI sequencer for the AMIGA (Beta) - (readme)
BackdPattGener.lha - 1.9 - gfx/edit - 51K - Create your own backdrop patterns on WB! - (readme)
DrawerGenie.lha - 0.3 - util/wb - 158K - Toolbar for Workbench Drawers - (readme)
Freaks.lha -   - mods/misc - 2.4M - 16bit 4ch Up-Tempo Techno by HKvalhe - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

