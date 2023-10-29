Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The AmiWest 2023 Report - The biggest Amiga show in the USA!Alex Harkonnen75: My Best Amiga Games After the fall of Commodore (part I)Alles Spielkram: Elvira 2 Teil 8 - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) DeutschAmiga Bill: 10/15/2023 The Latest Commodore Amiga News, Games, Firing up my AmigaOne X5000 & Stream "Upgrades"Amiga Bill: 10/22/2023 Commodore Amiga - Dual Stick Amiga Games With A Dual Stick! + Amiga News, Games & DemosAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Electroman - AMIGA - 720amigang: Quick little video of Amiga in AR/VR world of Quest 3Dive Deep, Commodore! Subwar 2050 Review - Amigos: Everything Amiga 425Amiten TV: Amiga 1200 Engel Flat Monitor 15khz Capable LE2480SMAmitopia TV: Surf the web with Amiga 2000BBSindex: Bericht zur Amiga 38 VeranstaltungBill Borsari: AmiWest 2023 Devcon Day 1 - edited editionBIOSJERBIL: Quesada and the Unijoysticle 2 - Amiwest Show 2023BIOSJERBIL: Kudra and the Amiga Demoscene - Amiwest Show 2023BIOSJERBIL: Compton and the Amiga Art Contest - Amiwest 2023BIOSJERBIL: Resources and Lemon Amiga - Amiwest Show 2023BIOSJERBIL: Salvato and His Upcoming Game - Amiwest Show 2023BIOSJERBIL: Schultz and Emu68 - Amiwest Show 2023Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | IT CAME FROM THE DESERT (1989)Chris Edwards Restoration: Commodore Amiga 2000 battery death socketChris Edwards Restoration: An Amiga 1200 thats like BRAND NEW inside!CRG: Why doesn't this A590 work with this Amiga 500 Plus?CuriousMarc: Apollo Core Rope Memory (Apollo Guidance Computer Part 30)Electric Black Sheep: Project - Quest : Chapter IV ( Commodore AMIGA)Gerion79: Horror Zombies from the Crypt (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieVampire Lovers (HKvalhe's 16bit 8ch Amiga Jazz Waltz - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Golden Image Roller Scanner For Amiga!Mega Typhoon Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageKnights Of The Sky (Amiga NTSC) - An Introductory Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com5 Minuten - Texas Instruments TI 99/4A - Yesterchips Museum HaingrundMister JBAM: [AMIGA] TBL EON en version WHDLOAD sur Vampire V4Old Style Gaming: The 10 Best Amiga Horror Games Ever!Phaze 101 - Three Maltesers at Amiga38 - Showing the pictures & videos while commenting on the ShowPintz & Amiga Game Night: Amiga A2286 Bridge Board Dallas Clock chip replacement and adding the 80287 math coprocessor.pixelplop: Deathmine WIP v0.02C - Amiga GameDevPretty Old Pixel: Streamaufzeichnung - Blätterabend mit @VirtualDimension - Amiga Joker 05/92 -Proteque-CBN: Pimp Your Desktop - Make Workbench look more stylishRetroGamingMusic: Friday Live Show pre BIT-Live 2023 Show (October 27 2023)RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 13.Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #175 - Club KoalaYawning Angel Retro: Installing Final Writer on an Amiga in 2023