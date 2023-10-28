Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_6.5.lha (MorphOS-update) 33 MB / Oct 27 2023
BeWorld wipEout_1.0.2.lha (Games/Race) 150 MB / Oct 26 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Neatroff.lha (Text/Misc) 164 KB / Oct 25 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Tree_2.1.1.lha (Files/Dir) 155 KB / Oct 23 2023
Marcus Sackrow FPCMines_1.1.lha (Games/Think) 911 KB / Oct 23 2023
xkafkax Lua_5.4.6.lha (Development/LUA) 580 KB / Oct 21 2023
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b40.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Oct 21 2023
BeWorld SDL_2.28.4_Libraries.lha (Dependencies/SDL) 17 MB / Oct 21 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 28.10.2023 - 10:03 by AndreasM
Back to previous page