Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

25
Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.

The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.
The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.

The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 28.10.2023 - 10:03 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Jacek Piszczek Image Wayfarer_6.5.lha (MorphOS-update) 33 MB / Oct 27 2023
Image BeWorld Image wipEout_1.0.2.lha (Games/Race) 150 MB / Oct 26 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image Neatroff.lha (Text/Misc) 164 KB / Oct 25 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image Tree_2.1.1.lha (Files/Dir) 155 KB / Oct 23 2023
Image Marcus Sackrow Image FPCMines_1.1.lha (Games/Think) 911 KB / Oct 23 2023
Image xkafkax Image Lua_5.4.6.lha (Development/LUA) 580 KB / Oct 21 2023
Image Papiosaur, BeWorld Image Easy2Install_1.0b40.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Oct 21 2023
Image BeWorld Image SDL_2.28.4_Libraries.lha (Dependencies/SDL) 17 MB / Oct 21 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page