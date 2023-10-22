Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Alex Harkonnen75: Review of a classic game for Commodore Amiga: Wings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrNeLTkdd64
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Ooze: The Escape - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEo9UMHazig
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Ooze: The Escape - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oLd2ipXqa0
Statix Clings to your Amiga! Amigos: Everything Amiga 424
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFOcAm8M1g0
Amiten TV: The Best Amiga AGA Racing Games Compilation (4K60UHD)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caEnz010Rsc
BIOSJERBIL: Dickinson at the Amiwest Show 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARsEhhxmy5s
BIOSJERBIL: Solie and Multicore in ExecSG - Amiwest Show 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wuDKH-Dxifk
BIOSJERBIL: Solie and OS4 updates - Amiwest Show 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0AWwKDeYf0
BIOSJERBIL: Leaman and the A600GS - Amiwest Show 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgqALCrVuiY
BIOSJERBIL: Saturday Walk-through - Amiwest Show 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ba84IV_ZLH0
BIOSJERBIL: Saturday raffle at the Amiwest Show 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOu_a_pRvYs
Checkmate cases: Monitor Update - Q&A sessions and progress report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VArKfuhkvuc
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | ALIEN BREED (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHJaRfpmQOM
Chris Edwards Restoration: A self inflicted Amiga 4000 tower journey to hell and back
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXAXJaUU2UY
Deathstar: 32se lite (FREE) - Amiga v7.20 !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5QCAR2Cv7A
EORetro: Lesestunde: Die Kickstart 10/90 - Maxons Hauszeitschrift fängt normal an und entdeckt dann ARC...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_RumN-aooI
Gerion79: Lionheart (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzQOLg1QODU
Fallin Leaves (8ch 16bit Amiga Synth Pop) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oq2EW_pj4-k
Hold and Modify: Original Star Trek Voyager Model in Amiga LW!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBahTCOaoVs
Hold and Modify: A1200 PiStorm32 Vs '060 in A3000, A4000!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYZZ8_PfkGw
Jan Beta: Converting PC Disk Drives to Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWrnUY8hU3Q
Boxx (Remake) Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6KY23GbSKQ
Mega Motion Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qP3QmlFK_CA
LemonTube Interview at AmiWest 2023 - with Bill Borsari
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fg7tDXfXITY
Robinson's Requiem (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3lrBrRT3LQ
Universum Multi-Spiel Color 4010 & Zeon/Temco T-800 - Hardwarespenden - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RseSYvFC6g
10 More Amiga Things I Didn't Know Back In The Day - Morgan Just Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEUIwLJWlXM
Paddys Retro Kanal: Livestream Amiga vom 14.10.2023 - Cut Version
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4S0YJhZ62g
pixelplop: Echo Fighter WIP v0.001 - Amiga GameDev - Early test footage!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRvHRgwLJrI
Rene Engel: AmigaOs4.1 Protracker 2 Clone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RrTH-uLqWs
Retro und Games: Die größten Amiga Games (WHDLoad Edition)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZs-Cb4FX4k
Retro4u: Can the Awkward Amiga Survive? Commodore CDTV Recap & Repair
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywteFL4zy94
RetroGamingMusic: Turrican Music: Techno Dungeon by Chris Huelsbeck played by Fluke73
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isA_wxkWBVk
RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 12.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTEkfQxZONg
RobSmithDev: Procedurally Generated Levels VS AMOS on the AMIGA!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-bGvggFuBk
RobSmithDev: New Amiga Game - Bunny's Revenge - Hop to the Top!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_tV8fjHkLc
Thomaniac: #2109 Commodore Amiga Time!...Plutos Amiga: Tolles Shoot 'em' Up der ersten Stunde!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsasT9OpHYo
TorontoPETUsersGroup: TPUG Monthly Meeting - October 2023 - ft. Albert Charpentier - Interviewed by Nico
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFPisZG-wog
