Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alex Harkonnen75: Review of a classic game for Commodore Amiga: WingsAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Ooze: The Escape - AMIGA - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Ooze: The Escape - AMIGA - 720Statix Clings to your Amiga! Amigos: Everything Amiga 424Amiten TV: The Best Amiga AGA Racing Games Compilation (4K60UHD)BIOSJERBIL: Dickinson at the Amiwest Show 2023BIOSJERBIL: Solie and Multicore in ExecSG - Amiwest Show 2023BIOSJERBIL: Solie and OS4 updates - Amiwest Show 2023BIOSJERBIL: Leaman and the A600GS - Amiwest Show 2023BIOSJERBIL: Saturday Walk-through - Amiwest Show 2023BIOSJERBIL: Saturday raffle at the Amiwest Show 2023Checkmate cases: Monitor Update - Q&A sessions and progress reportCheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | ALIEN BREED (1991)Chris Edwards Restoration: A self inflicted Amiga 4000 tower journey to hell and backDeathstar: 32se lite (FREE) - Amiga v7.20 !!EORetro: Lesestunde: Die Kickstart 10/90 - Maxons Hauszeitschrift fängt normal an und entdeckt dann ARC...Gerion79: Lionheart (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieFallin Leaves (8ch 16bit Amiga Synth Pop) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Original Star Trek Voyager Model in Amiga LW!Hold and Modify: A1200 PiStorm32 Vs '060 in A3000, A4000!Jan Beta: Converting PC Disk Drives to AmigaBoxx (Remake) Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageMega Motion Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageLemonTube Interview at AmiWest 2023 - with Bill BorsariRobinson's Requiem (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comUniversum Multi-Spiel Color 4010 & Zeon/Temco T-800 - Hardwarespenden - Yesterchips Museum10 More Amiga Things I Didn't Know Back In The Day - Morgan Just GamesPaddys Retro Kanal: Livestream Amiga vom 14.10.2023 - Cut Versionpixelplop: Echo Fighter WIP v0.001 - Amiga GameDev - Early test footage!Rene Engel: AmigaOs4.1 Protracker 2 CloneRetro und Games: Die größten Amiga Games (WHDLoad Edition)Retro4u: Can the Awkward Amiga Survive? Commodore CDTV Recap & RepairRetroGamingMusic: Turrican Music: Techno Dungeon by Chris Huelsbeck played by Fluke73RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 12.RobSmithDev: Procedurally Generated Levels VS AMOS on the AMIGA!!RobSmithDev: New Amiga Game - Bunny's Revenge - Hop to the Top!Thomaniac: #2109 Commodore Amiga Time!...Plutos Amiga: Tolles Shoot 'em' Up der ersten Stunde!TorontoPETUsersGroup: TPUG Monthly Meeting - October 2023 - ft. Albert Charpentier - Interviewed by Nico