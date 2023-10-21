Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b39.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Oct 20 2023
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_30.31.lha (Emulation) 5 MB / Oct 18 2023
Frederic Rignault PolyOrga_1.22a.lha (Office/Organizer) 532 KB / Oct 15 2023
BeWorld fheroes2_1.0.9.lha (Games/Strategy) 5 MB / Oct 14 2023
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_6.2.lha (MorphOS-update) 33 MB / Oct 14 2023
Stefan Haubenthal MCE_14.30.lha (Games/Editor) 4 MB / Oct 13 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 21.10.2023 - 13:23 by AndreasM
Back to previous page