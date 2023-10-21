Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 4.7 - gfx/fract - 35M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
HollywoodSP.lha - 10.0.0 - dev/hwood - 846K - Hollywood 10.0 spanish catalogs(& more) - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 14.3 - game/edit - 4.1M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
2D_ATcad_RTG.lha - 10/2023 - gfx/misc - 713K - 2D-CAD-Programm - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 30.31 - misc/emu - 5.5M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 30.31 - misc/emu - 5.0M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
FallinLeaves.lha - - mods/8voic - 2.3M - 8ch 16bit Synth Pop by HKvalhe - (readme)
P96Prefs.lha - 47.12 - driver/video - 113K - P96 Preferences Editor - (readme)
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha - twentynine ... - mods/smpl - 180K - Some samples created by SamplesCreator - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 5.6 beta: - util/misc - 15M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 30.31 - misc/emu - 5.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
JoyPortTest.lha - 0.3 - driver/input - 7K - Test your joystick/CD32 joypad/mouse - (readme)
sysvars.lha - 0.8 - util/boot - 5K - Put system information in env. variables - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.7M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
MultiBubbleBlanker.lha - - util/blank - 8K - P96 blanker with multiple fading bubbles - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 21.10.2023 - 13:23 by AndreasM
