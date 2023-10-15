Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: ReShoot Proxima 3 for AGA Amigas ReviewAlex Harkonnen75: Amiga classic games: Shoot'em upAlex Harkonnen75: Classic Adventures Amiga Games IIIAlles Spielkram: Maximale Emulation mit meinem Amiga Pi500 - Teil 2Alles Spielkram: DAS ist das Computer Museum in VisselhövedeAlles Spielkram: DAS war die AMIGA 38 - Germany Mönchengladbach 2023Amiga Bill: REPLAY: My Most Dramatic Reshoot-R Run of All-TimeAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay THALIMAR: Land Of Chaos - AMIGA - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay MEGA TWINS - AMIGA - 720 ComentadoAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Rogue Declan Zero - AMIGA - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay FLIGHT OF THE AMAZON QUEEN - AMIGA - 720 ComentadoGods - The Bitmaps' Crowning Achievement. Amigos: Everything Amiga 422Neon Noir - The NEW Amiga Cyberpunk Thriller! Amigos: Everything Amiga 42Bill Borsari: AmiWest 2023 Day 1 Show StreamBill Borsari: AmiWest 2023 BanquetCheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | GOBLiiiNS (1991)Chris Edwards Restoration: Mr Pauls Amiga 1200 was feeling illChris Edwards Restoration: re amiga the amiga that was used to be a re amigaChris Edwards Restoration: Dr Chris house calls - Amiga 500 repairChris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 rev6 w no rom tower p119. Classic Videogames Convention - 07.10.2023Gerion79: Crime Wave (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieGerion79: Back to the Future 3 (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieHold and Modify: Chris Edwards Visits with AMIGA SURPRISES!Hold and Modify: Fattening Up The Amiga 4000! Open Wide!Max Rally Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageMean Arenas Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageThe Shepherd (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comEco: A Game of Survival (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comMALB42: Comparison iBrowse and AmiFox on pouet.net.Nachts im Yesterchips Museum - Traue KEINEM alten Computer!Vortrag - Teletext Rettung - ritti - HomeCon^2 RETROLUTION! - Hanau SteinheimMister JBAM: [AMIGA] Reshoot 3 ProximaMonstershark-Media: Messebericht Amiga 38 // Robosaurus SpielothekMorgan Just Games: Ducktales The Quest For Gold - Amiga Longplay - With Commentary - MJGOldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games - Part 20OldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games Complete Season 2Pretty Old Pixel: Blätterabend | Amiga Joker 8/9 92Propheus: Amiga 38 Messe - Pi Strom Lite and Raspi 3A+with Amiga1200Propheus: Amiga38 - Event in Mönchengladbach-wickrath /Germany Oktober 7th 2023Radio PARALAX: Amiga 38 Germany in Mönchengladbach (Kunstwerk) - Alle Aussteller / All Exhibitors - 7.10.2023Rene Engel: Qemu AmigaOneXe Sound is workingRene Engel: Qemu AmigaOneXe AmigaOs4.1Rene Engel: Qemu with new AmigaOneXe G4 machine ac97 working, cpu stress testRETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): This is cool: The AMIGA 1200 Tower (EZ Z4 A1200) - Testing, fixing & RefurbRETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): The EXP PCMCIA CD-ROM with a trick up it's sleeve ... or has it?RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Turning an Amiga 500 into an Amiga 1200 ... kind of ... tower to desktopRetro und Games:Die kleinsten Amiga GamesRetro4u: Shocking discovery inside a Commodore CDTV Turned table: What's hidden Beneath?RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 10.RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 11.Saberman RetroNews: Commodore Amiga -=Reshoot Proxima 3=-Saberman RetroNews: Commodore Amiga =Reshoot Proxima 3= level 1-2 (and a bit of 3)The Guru Meditation: HOT New Amiga Game Reshoot Proxima 3 Interview with Developers Richard Lowenstein & Martin AhmanThomaniac: #2104 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #06...Kamikaze [Amiga WinUAE WHDload]