Kaum ist die Classic Computing 2023 beendet, laufen bereits die Planungen für die nächste Classic Computing an.
Wann: 26.09. bis 29.09.2024
Wo:Halle Nobelgusch, Pestalozzistraße 20, 74629 Pfedelbach.
https://www.classic-computing.org/cc2024-hauptseite/
The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.
Save the Date – Classic Computing 2024
Published 15.10.2023 - 23:32 by AndreasM
