Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal MCE_14.30.lha (Games/Editor) 4 MB / Oct 13 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Shrinkler_4.6.lha (Development/Cross) 145 KB / Oct 12 2023
Stefan Haubenthal WormWars_9.32.lha (Games/Action) 745 KB / Oct 12 2023
Alain Thellier Wazp3D-update_56.2b.lha (System/Library/3D) 194 KB / Oct 11 2023
Karsten Dageförde xpkRAKE.library_1.7.lha (System/Library/XPK) 3 KB / Oct 11 2023
Cowcat Doom3_r6.5.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 6 MB / Oct 10 2023
Various SDL-Demos.lha (Misc) 930 KB / Oct 10 2023
Marcus Sackrow AmiTranslate_0.3.lha (Misc) 4 MB / Oct 10 2023
BeWorld Bugdom2_4.0.0.lha (Games/Action) 134 MB / Oct 09 2023
J.C. Herran Martin VideoSlotMachine_1.10.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Oct 09 2023
BSzili, BeWorld AstroMenace_1.3.3.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 62 MB / Oct 07 2023
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b38.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Oct 05 2023
Bernd Assenmacher PDF2PDF_1.3.lha (Office/Convert) 5 MB / Oct 01 2023
Uwe Rosner listercompare.module_1.1.lha (Files/Manager) 17 KB / Sep 29 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 14.10.2023 - 17:22 by AndreasM
