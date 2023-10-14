Amiga Remix ist die Seite für neu abgemischte Amiga Spiele- und Demo-Musik und ist unter der URL http://www.amigaremix.com/ erreichbar.
Die Sammlung hat über 1.190 neu abgemischte Musikstücke online.
Die Stücke werden in der Regel von den Komponisten selbst veröffentlicht und der Anwender kann sie kostenlos herunterladen.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Stücke neu hinzugekommen:
10.10.2023 - Beetlemusic [Bouncy edit] - Jogeir Liljedahl (Maniac) - 3m17s
08.10.2023 - Beetlemusic [Encore500] - Jogeir Liljedahl (Maniac) - 3m16s
08.10.2023 - Body Blows [Encore500] - Allister Brimble - 3m35s
08.10.2023 - Rage is Relentless [Encore500] - Volker Tripp (Jester) - 3m41s
08.10.2023 - RSI Hard [Encore500] - Eike Steffen (Romeo Knight) - 3m12s
08.10.2023 - Battle Squadron - HiScore [Encore500] - Ron Klaren - 4m19s
08.10.2023 - Endtheme [Encore500] - Karsten Obarski - 5m31s
08.10.2023 - Forests [Encore500] - Matthew Simmonds (4-Mat) - 8m16s
08.10.2023 - Turrican 2 - Title [Encore500] - Chris Hülsbeck - 7m40s
08.10.2023 - Never-ending Amiga love [Encore500] - Firefox - 11m02s
08.10.2023 - Occ-San-Geen [Encore500] - Tomas Dahlgren (Uncle Tom) - 5m04s
08.10.2023 - Cannon Fodder (Feat Sunesis) [Encore500] - Richard Joseph & Jon Hare - 4m20s
08.10.2023 - Nearly There [Encore500] - Jogeir Liljedahl (Maniac) - 5m11s
08.10.2023 - Atmosphere (Double Dragon II) [Encore500] - Tomas Dahlgren (Uncle Tom) - 5m39s
08.10.2023 - Paranoimia Crack Intro [Encore500] - Felix Schmidt - 4m34s
08.10.2023 - Complications [Encore500] - Tomas Danko - 3m22s
08.10.2023 - Rallye Master [Encore500] - Karsten Obarski - 5m20s
08.10.2023 - Leander - Title [Encore500] - Matthew Simmonds (4-Mat) - 5m46s
08.10.2023 - Amberstar - Title [Encore500] - Jochen Hippel (Mad Max) - 5m24s
08.10.2023 - Test Drive II - The Duel [Encore500] - Kris Hatlelid - 3m41s
08.10.2023 - Stardust Memories [Encore500] - Volker Tripp (Jester) - 4m15s
08.10.2023 - Oro Incenso [Encore500] - Jogeir Liljedahl (Maniac) - 5m11s
04.10.2023 - Battle Squadron - Loose (Spatial Mix) - Ron Klaren - 5m06s
04.10.2023 - Physical Presence (Spatial mix) - Jogeir Liljedahl (Maniac) - 5m35s
News URL: http://www.amigaremix.com/remixes/
News Source: Amiga Remix
News Source URL: http://www.amigaremix.com/remixes/
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
