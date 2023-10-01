Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Alles Spielkram: DOUBLE DRAGON 3 - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFUXfyahGeM
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay The Lion King - AMIGA - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcVOHEOAhb0
Aquanaut - Undersea Exploration! Amigos: Everything Amiga 421
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnAm90jt5uU
BBSindex: Bericht zur Amiga 34 Veranstaltung
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoefFqeR6mc
BIOSJERBIL: Stephen Jones and C64OS - PaCommEx 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UThtXBHjRjI
BIOSJERBIL: PaCommEx 2023 Walkaround
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_pXX0aGM50
BIOSJERBIL: Rob Barlow/3D-Printing for Classic Computers - PaCommEx 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vc8jqZO_xRU
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | WINGS OF FURY (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTyNi8PgJQ4
Chris Edwards Restoration: The Amiga 1200 of Black screen DEATH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaaWSxOBmQc
Chris Edwards Restoration: The Commodore Amiga 600 of Dull to no video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDhgpZNlUGw
Chris Edwards Restoration: Restoring a old server to restore my amiga stuff from 2001
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5olwG-vTjs
CLASSIC VIDEOGAMES zockt : F-Zero 99
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQIYGShwNTg
Deathstar: Mansion of madness 2 - Blurry Preview - Amiga Visual Novel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdKK05aV9vI
Gerion79: Alien Breed 2 - The Horror Continues (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVchdUPz0VU
Sunshine (HKvalhe's 16bit 4ch Reggea R&B Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WxFpDPcuCU
Hold and Modify: APPLE DOESN'T WANT THIS. Amiga on Mac?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mlzc3HFQFGM
Savage Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZtFlELnCYM
StarGlider (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npOTABuQfK8
Vortrag - Yesterchips Museum - Guido Klein - HomeCon^2 RETROLUTION - Hanau/Steinheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzCnN-rgfoY
Old Style Gaming: The A - Z of Amiga Hidden Gems - Letter H
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zEpg4exWOA4
OldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U863DU4RhPo
Proteque-CBN: pOS - A promising operating system in 1997 running on the Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQqS1rUB30E
Rene Engel: Qemu 8.1 Pegasos 2 AmigaOs4.1 port SonicCD-RSDK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouzHx7b69vs
Retro B8: The Best Ten US Gold Commodore Amiga Games Ever released!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3awpajUcG8A
RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Amiga 3000 carnage & rescue - Part 2: Faking an AMIGA 3000 using a MISTer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYG3JYwd2dA
RetroGamingMusic: Turrican 2 Great Bath by Chris Huelsbeck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZfhM3srja0
RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 9.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrAEPrr6y0s
Scene World @ Gamescom 2023 - Interview with Bobls
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7hn1FML4p4
Thomaniac: #2099 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #06...Alien Breed 92 SE [Amiga WinUAE WHDload]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-KxVhMUor1M
Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Advanced menus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yesmpfz0HNg
