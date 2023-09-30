Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Uwe Rosner listercompare.module_1.1.lha (Files/Manager) 17 KB / Sep 29 2023
Nathan Hesterman LilCalendar_2.7.lha (Office/Organizer) 1 MB / Sep 28 2023
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_30.30.lha (Emulation) 5 MB / Sep 27 2023
Marcus Sackrow GPSTool_1.0.lha (Devices/GPS) 1 MB / Sep 26 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Deark_1.6.5.lha (Files/Archive) 4 MB / Sep 25 2023
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b36.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Sep 24 2023
Stefan Haubenthal MCE_14.20.lha (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Sep 22 2023
Philippe Rimauro Play2CPC_1.0.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 17 KB / Sep 22 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 30.09.2023 - 10:01 by AndreasM
Back to previous page