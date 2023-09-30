Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Sim Earth: Der lebende Planet Mega Fun 5/93 - 28.09.2023
Terminator, The (NES) Mega Fun 5/93 - 28.09.2023
Simpsons, The: Bartman meets Radioactive Man Mega Fun 5/93 - 28.09.2023
Viper Mega Fun 9/98 - 28.09.2023
WWF Warzone Mega Fun 9/98 - 28.09.2023
F-Zero X Mega Fun 9/98 - 28.09.2023
Atlantis: Das sagenhafte Abenteuer PC Joker 8/97 - 28.09.2023
Versuchung, Die PC Joker 7/98 - 28.09.2023
FireWall PC Joker 7/98 - 28.09.2023
Grab des Pharao, Das PC Joker 3/98 - 28.09.2023
Command & Conquer: Sole Survivor PC Joker 3/98 - 28.09.2023
Jack Nicklaus 5 PC Joker 3/98 - 28.09.2023
Streets of Sim City PC Joker 3/98 - 28.09.2023
Ubik PC Joker 3/98 - 28.09.2023
Vlad Tepes Dracula PC Joker 3/98 - 28.09.2023
Cover: Polar Pierre - 23.09.2023
Cover: Questron II - 23.09.2023
Cover: Rails West! - 23.09.2023
Cover: Ralf Glau Edition, Die - 23.09.2023
Cover: Realms of Darkness - 23.09.2023
Cover: Renegade III - 23.09.2023
Cover: Rings of Zilfin - 23.09.2023
Cover: Ringside - 23.09.2023
Cover: Ringside Seat - 23.09.2023
Cover: Robin of the Wood - 23.09.2023
Cover: Rolling Ronny - 23.09.2023
Cover: Sanxion - 23.09.2023
Cover: Seafox - 23.09.2023
Cover: Sentinel - 23.09.2023
Cover: Shard of Spring - 23.09.2023
Canton: An Atlas Pathfinder Adventure PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Cleanman PC Games 3/95 - 22.09.2023
Hell: A Cyberpunk Thriller PC Games 3/95 - 22.09.2023
Zephyr PC Games 3/95 - 22.09.2023
Big Red Adventure, The PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Boppin' PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Argo Checkers PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Dunkle Schatten PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Flight of the Amazon Queen PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Woodruff and the Schnibble of Azimuth PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Gems 3 PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Super Mario Land ASM SH 9/90 - 22.09.2023
Batman: The Video Game (GB) ASM SH 9/90 - 22.09.2023
Gradius ASM SH 9/90 - 22.09.2023
Tetris ASM SH 9/90 - 22.09.2023
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 30.09.2023
