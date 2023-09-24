 

 

 

The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 24.09.2023 - 10:03 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga games: Isometric Adventure II

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUyDn8Q-XSs


Alles Spielkram: DAS war die RETRO GAMES CON in Soltau am 16.09.2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKKJMBZ4d6g


AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Aladdin - AMIGA - 720 Comentado

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAb9tlXFYSI


AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay electroman - AMIGA - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkgescDFTu8


Ask the Amigos - September 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCYbwgo3Vc4


Amigos Retro Gaming: Interview with Doug Sharp - Creator of "THE KING OF CHICAGO" from Cinemaware

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGLuds0WK14


Subbuteo - The British Table Football Game on The Amiga! Amigos: Everything Amiga 420

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjTa_CRfZzI


Checkmate cases: Monitor Update - Final design test boards arrive

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MH-QorZUx6c


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | HUNTER (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fmxff4H7CVk


Chris Edwards Restoration: Dr Phil got a vampire

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0-J4ZmA93M


Chris Edwards Restoration: A2000 case and cpu upgrades

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZ0sK6-IPBw


Gamescom 2023 - CLASSIC VIDEOGAMES

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRn9-BLbXBI


Gerion79: Indy Heat (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVVM89892vA


Gone Fishin (HKvalhe's 16bit 4ch Amiga Country Ballad) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-7UIL_47F8


Hold and Modify: EASY Amiga Arcade Setup. Gamepad Action!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZyaxDC1hco


itsaPIXELthing: A Symphony of Keys: Review of "Chris Huelsbeck Piano Collection Volume II - The Players Choice"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxBY4mzIhRU


Jan Beta: Amiga 500 Rev. 5 Yellow Screen Repair

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YLOA8k78V8


Hammer Boy Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMQj-rowKfQ


Matrix Marauders Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6u3a3el5zTM


Emlyn Hughes International Soccer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JHM5I5Q1BA


Banzai Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agS_CadEEOs


Deuteros (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZZjsaUPoLA


MIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag - Zeitleiste im DRP - Stefan Pitsch - HomeCon^2 RETROLUTION - Hanau 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDzg-SXISFo


Morgan Just Games: Bill's Tomato Game - Amiga Longplay 02 of 02 - With Commentary - MJG

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUuwSGZDfJs


NIVRIG: AmigaBill - AmiGameJam 2022 Results Stream - Rogue Declan Zero

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARnRE7ceSYo


Paddys Retro Kanal: DoReCo 2023 - Das Dortmunder Retro Computer Treffen -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzaD5mrS6Uw


Rene Engel: Flashback (REminiscence) SDL2 AmigaOs4.1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TR_EGmXECEY


Rene Engel: Qemu Pegasos2/BBoot AmigaOs4.1 booting on a RealHD (SSD500GB)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPa2VjByvdI


RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Cool AMIGA projects - including SDBox, 4PlayerAdapter, Audio Digitizer and more + some Dyna Blaster!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWYtIYD-VOQ


RetroGamingMusic: Monkey Island Scummbar Theme Song [Talk like a pirate day]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CIDu2_Iib0


RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 8.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ah9dtm_Mc9Q


RobSmithDev: Super Rare A590 - Still with EPSON Inside - Unexpected Part 5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Nzw3BEcA8U


Scene World @ Gamescom 2023 - Interview with Dome Keeper

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpuHA7UquVQ


Scene World @ Gamescom 2023 - Interview David Pleasance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnszi69NkIo


Scene World Podcast Episode #174 - The - I adore my 64 - film with Jeff Schaap

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcMZfVbi4DY


The 8-Bit Manshed: Re-Amiga 1200 full build - Part#5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UNfIUanci8


TorontoPETUsersGroup: TPUG visits World of Retro Computing 2023 - Kitchener, ON, CANADA - Computer Expo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vp-GIp0KAE

