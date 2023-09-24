Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga games: Isometric Adventure IIAlles Spielkram: DAS war die RETRO GAMES CON in Soltau am 16.09.2023AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Aladdin - AMIGA - 720 ComentadoAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay electroman - AMIGA - 720Ask the Amigos - September 2023Amigos Retro Gaming: Interview with Doug Sharp - Creator of "THE KING OF CHICAGO" from CinemawareSubbuteo - The British Table Football Game on The Amiga! Amigos: Everything Amiga 420Checkmate cases: Monitor Update - Final design test boards arriveCheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | HUNTER (1991)Chris Edwards Restoration: Dr Phil got a vampireChris Edwards Restoration: A2000 case and cpu upgradesGamescom 2023 - CLASSIC VIDEOGAMESGerion79: Indy Heat (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieGone Fishin (HKvalhe's 16bit 4ch Amiga Country Ballad) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: EASY Amiga Arcade Setup. Gamepad Action!itsaPIXELthing: A Symphony of Keys: Review of "Chris Huelsbeck Piano Collection Volume II - The Players Choice"Jan Beta: Amiga 500 Rev. 5 Yellow Screen RepairHammer Boy Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageMatrix Marauders Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageEmlyn Hughes International Soccer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageBanzai Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageDeuteros (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comMIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag - Zeitleiste im DRP - Stefan Pitsch - HomeCon^2 RETROLUTION - Hanau 2023Morgan Just Games: Bill's Tomato Game - Amiga Longplay 02 of 02 - With Commentary - MJGNIVRIG: AmigaBill - AmiGameJam 2022 Results Stream - Rogue Declan ZeroPaddys Retro Kanal: DoReCo 2023 - Das Dortmunder Retro Computer Treffen -Rene Engel: Flashback (REminiscence) SDL2 AmigaOs4.1Rene Engel: Qemu Pegasos2/BBoot AmigaOs4.1 booting on a RealHD (SSD500GB)RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Cool AMIGA projects - including SDBox, 4PlayerAdapter, Audio Digitizer and more + some Dyna Blaster!RetroGamingMusic: Monkey Island Scummbar Theme Song [Talk like a pirate day]RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 8.RobSmithDev: Super Rare A590 - Still with EPSON Inside - Unexpected Part 5Scene World @ Gamescom 2023 - Interview with Dome KeeperScene World @ Gamescom 2023 - Interview David PleasanceScene World Podcast Episode #174 - The - I adore my 64 - film with Jeff SchaapThe 8-Bit Manshed: Re-Amiga 1200 full build - Part#5TorontoPETUsersGroup: TPUG visits World of Retro Computing 2023 - Kitchener, ON, CANADA - Computer Expo