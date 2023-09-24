Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga games: Isometric Adventure II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUyDn8Q-XSs
Alles Spielkram: DAS war die RETRO GAMES CON in Soltau am 16.09.2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKKJMBZ4d6g
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Aladdin - AMIGA - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAb9tlXFYSI
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay electroman - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkgescDFTu8
Ask the Amigos - September 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCYbwgo3Vc4
Amigos Retro Gaming: Interview with Doug Sharp - Creator of "THE KING OF CHICAGO" from Cinemaware
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGLuds0WK14
Subbuteo - The British Table Football Game on The Amiga! Amigos: Everything Amiga 420
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjTa_CRfZzI
Checkmate cases: Monitor Update - Final design test boards arrive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MH-QorZUx6c
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | HUNTER (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fmxff4H7CVk
Chris Edwards Restoration: Dr Phil got a vampire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0-J4ZmA93M
Chris Edwards Restoration: A2000 case and cpu upgrades
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZ0sK6-IPBw
Gamescom 2023 - CLASSIC VIDEOGAMES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRn9-BLbXBI
Gerion79: Indy Heat (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVVM89892vA
Gone Fishin (HKvalhe's 16bit 4ch Amiga Country Ballad) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-7UIL_47F8
Hold and Modify: EASY Amiga Arcade Setup. Gamepad Action!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZyaxDC1hco
itsaPIXELthing: A Symphony of Keys: Review of "Chris Huelsbeck Piano Collection Volume II - The Players Choice"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxBY4mzIhRU
Jan Beta: Amiga 500 Rev. 5 Yellow Screen Repair
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YLOA8k78V8
Hammer Boy Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMQj-rowKfQ
Matrix Marauders Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6u3a3el5zTM
Emlyn Hughes International Soccer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JHM5I5Q1BA
Banzai Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agS_CadEEOs
Deuteros (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZZjsaUPoLA
MIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag - Zeitleiste im DRP - Stefan Pitsch - HomeCon^2 RETROLUTION - Hanau 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDzg-SXISFo
Morgan Just Games: Bill's Tomato Game - Amiga Longplay 02 of 02 - With Commentary - MJG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUuwSGZDfJs
NIVRIG: AmigaBill - AmiGameJam 2022 Results Stream - Rogue Declan Zero
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARnRE7ceSYo
Paddys Retro Kanal: DoReCo 2023 - Das Dortmunder Retro Computer Treffen -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzaD5mrS6Uw
Rene Engel: Flashback (REminiscence) SDL2 AmigaOs4.1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TR_EGmXECEY
Rene Engel: Qemu Pegasos2/BBoot AmigaOs4.1 booting on a RealHD (SSD500GB)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPa2VjByvdI
RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Cool AMIGA projects - including SDBox, 4PlayerAdapter, Audio Digitizer and more + some Dyna Blaster!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWYtIYD-VOQ
RetroGamingMusic: Monkey Island Scummbar Theme Song [Talk like a pirate day]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CIDu2_Iib0
RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 8.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ah9dtm_Mc9Q
RobSmithDev: Super Rare A590 - Still with EPSON Inside - Unexpected Part 5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Nzw3BEcA8U
Scene World @ Gamescom 2023 - Interview with Dome Keeper
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpuHA7UquVQ
Scene World @ Gamescom 2023 - Interview David Pleasance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnszi69NkIo
Scene World Podcast Episode #174 - The - I adore my 64 - film with Jeff Schaap
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcMZfVbi4DY
The 8-Bit Manshed: Re-Amiga 1200 full build - Part#5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UNfIUanci8
TorontoPETUsersGroup: TPUG visits World of Retro Computing 2023 - Kitchener, ON, CANADA - Computer Expo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vp-GIp0KAE
