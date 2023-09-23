Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
gifanimdt.lha - datatype/anim - 54.0 - 164 KB - 22.09.2023 - Datatype for animated GIFs
giflib-extras.lha - development/library/graphics - 5.2.1 - 126 KB - 22.09.2023 - Some extras to go with GifLib.
libwebp.lha - development/library/graphics - 1.3.2 - 7 MB - 17.09.2023 - lib for handling WebP images
libx264.lha - development/library/misc - r164 - 8 MB - 20.09.2023 - H.264/MPEG-4 AVC video compression library
amissl-sdk.lha - development/misc - 5.11 - 2 MB - 20.09.2023 - SDK for AmiSSL
reminiscence.lha - game/adventure - 0.5.1r1 - 1 MB - 17.09.2023 - REminiscence is a re-implementation of Flashback
mce.lha - game/utility - 14.2 - 4 MB - 20.09.2023 - Multi-game Character Editor
amissl.lha - library/misc - 5.11 - 3 MB - 20.09.2023 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
mediathek.lha - network/misc - 0.35 - 3 MB - 19.09.2023 - Downloading Movies from different TV-stations
dtconvert.lha - utility/filetool - 1.2 - 48 KB - 22.09.2023 - File format conversion using datatypes
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 8.42 - 826 KB - 17.09.2023 - Multipurpose utility
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 23.09.2023 - 09:44 by AndreasM
Back to previous page