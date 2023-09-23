Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal MCE_14.2.lha (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Sep 22 2023
Philippe Rimauro Play2CPC_1.0.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 17 KB / Sep 22 2023
Stefan Haubenthal SALTO.lha (Emulation) 11 MB / Sep 21 2023
Jacek Piszczek Iris_1.18.lha (MorphOS-update) 25 MB / Sep 19 2023
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b35.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Sep 19 2023
ENCORE Morphiller_1.3.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 11 MB / Sep 19 2023
Frederic Rignault PolyOrga_1.21.lha (Office/Organizer) 546 KB / Sep 19 2023
BeWorld SonicCD-RSDKv3_1.3.2.lha (Games/Platform) 269 MB / Sep 18 2023
ENCORE & SCENIC Kheshkhash_2.1.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 22 MB / Sep 18 2023
ENCORE Morphever_1.3.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 19 MB / Sep 18 2023
ENCORE Morphobia_1.3.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 14 MB / Sep 17 2023
Stefan Haubenthal gt2stereo_2.77.lha (Audio/Tracker) 889 KB / Sep 16 2023
ENCORE Morphilia_1.3.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 16 MB / Sep 16 2023
BSzili, BeWorld AstroMenace_1.3.2.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 61 MB / Sep 15 2023
BeWorld Woof_12.0.0.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 16 MB / Sep 15 2023
ENCORE Morphoza_1.3.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 11 MB / Sep 15 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 23.09.2023 - 09:44 by AndreasM
Back to previous page