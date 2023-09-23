 

 

 

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 23.09.2023 - 09:43 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Canton: An Atlas Pathfinder Adventure PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Cleanman PC Games 3/95 - 22.09.2023
Hell: A Cyberpunk Thriller PC Games 3/95 - 22.09.2023
Zephyr PC Games 3/95 - 22.09.2023
Big Red Adventure, The PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Boppin' PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Argo Checkers PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Dunkle Schatten PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Flight of the Amazon Queen PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Woodruff and the Schnibble of Azimuth PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Gems 3 PC Games 4/95 - 22.09.2023
Super Mario Land ASM SH 9/90 - 22.09.2023
Batman: The Video Game (GB) ASM SH 9/90 - 22.09.2023
Gradius ASM SH 9/90 - 22.09.2023
Tetris ASM SH 9/90 - 22.09.2023
Cover: ASM - Das Computer-Spiel - 21.09.2023
Cover: Cabal - 21.09.2023
Cover: New York City - 21.09.2023
Cover: Panik 64 - 21.09.2023
Cover: Panzer Strike! - 21.09.2023
Cover: Pirates of the Barbary Coast - 21.09.2023
Lords of the Realm III PC Games 5/2004 - 18.09.2023
VIP PC Games 6/2002 - 18.09.2023
Zanzarah: Das Verborgene Portal PC Games 6/2002 - 18.09.2023
Insane PC Games 12/2000 - 18.09.2023
Resident Evil 3: Nemesis PC Games 12/2000 - 18.09.2023
Evil Genius PC Games 11/2004 - 18.09.2023
Crazy Taxi 3: High Roller PC Games 3/2004 - 18.09.2023
Sid Meier's Civilization IV PC Games 12/2005 - 18.09.2023
Rollercoaster Tycoon PC Games 4/99 - 18.09.2023
Wet Attack: The Empire Cums Back PC Games 8/99 - 18.09.2023
Heavy Gear II: Mission Caprice PC Games 8/99 - 18.09.2023
Zork: Der Großinquisitor PC Games 1/98 - 18.09.2023
Pax Imperia: Eminent Domain PC Games 1/98 - 18.09.2023
Sabre Ace: Konflikt über Korea PC Games 1/98 - 18.09.2023
Cover: Knights of the Desert - 17.09.2023
Cover: Krieg um die Krone - 17.09.2023
Cover: Lonely Rider - 17.09.2023
Cover: Matchboxes - 17.09.2023
Cover: Monster Smash - 17.09.2023
Cover: Moon Buggy - 17.09.2023
Cover: Moon Shuttle - 17.09.2023
Cover: Motor Mania - 17.09.2023
Cover: Napoleon in Russia: Borodino 1812 - 17.09.2023
Cover: Necromancer - 17.09.2023
Cover: Kayden Garth - 17.09.2023
Interview: Was macht eigentlich... Chris Sawyer? PC Games 7/2002 - 17.09.2023
Artikel: 5000 DM für ein Adventure ASM 10/91 - 15.09.2023
PC pur 1/91 - 15.09.2023
PC pur 4/91 - 15.09.2023
PC pur 5/91 - 15.09.2023
PC pur 6/91 - 15.09.2023
PC pur 7/91 - 15.09.2023
PC pur 11/91 - 15.09.2023
PC pur 5/92 - 15.09.2023
