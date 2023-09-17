Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga classic games My TOP Naval SimulatorsAMIGASYSTEM: Creating Amiga floppies from DMS images FileAMIGASYSTEM: Amiga500: TSGUI File Image DMS WriteThe King of Chicago - Complete History and Review! Amigos: Everything Amiga 419Amiten TV: Amiga Love! | DirectoChris Edwards Restoration: Another Amiga 2000 rev4 my favorite!Deathstar: Mansion of madness - Amiga Visual NovelDragonBox Shop: Das Hyperkin RetroN SQ - ist es sein Geld wert?Gerion79: Rick Dangerous 2 (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieMasterBlaster v2.2 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageNintendo Famicom - Hardwarespende - Yesterchips MuseumMario auf dem Nintendo Famicom - Yesterchips MuseumMorgan Just Games: Bill's Tomato Game - Amiga Longplay 01 Of 02 - With Commentary - MJGNIKS - Retro Game Channel: Using your Amiga 1200 with Pistorm32.NIKS - Retro Game Channel: TBL - Starstuck, Amiga 1200, Pistorm32, CRT.NIKS - Retro Game Channel: TBL - Ocean Machine, Amiga 1200 with Pistorm32, CRTOldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 17OldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 18Rene Engel: Qemu 8.1 Pegasos 2 Bboot AmigaOs4.1 FE 2Rene Engel: Qemu Pegasos 2 AmigaOs4.1 E-UAE Coffin Os Part 1Rene Engel: Qemu Pegasos 2 AmigaOs4.1 E-Uae Coffin Os Part 2Retro4u: From Chaos to Creation: Building the New A1200 Mainboard Re-Amiga Amidst Birdseed MayhemRetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 7.rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Krafted - Cubic Dimensions (1993)Scene World @ Gamescom 2023 - Interview with Simon the Sorcerer OriginsScene World Podcast Episode #173 - IrataThomaniac: #2088 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #04...Stardust [Amiga WinUAE WHDload]Thomaniac: #2090 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #05...Karate Kid II [Amiga WinUAE WHDload]Willem Drijver: Robin Hood Legend of Sherwood - Added Intro MovieYawning Angel Retro: Amiga - Playing the Roguecraft Demo