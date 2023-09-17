 

 

 

The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 17.09.2023 - 10:54 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga classic games My TOP Naval Simulators

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkIlUlr0ZQ8


AMIGASYSTEM: Creating Amiga floppies from DMS images File

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbZxOOXnnro


AMIGASYSTEM: Amiga500: TSGUI File Image DMS Write

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1p3DE3dXL4


The King of Chicago - Complete History and Review! Amigos: Everything Amiga 419

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaRcLy7hPbY


Amiten TV: Amiga Love! | Directo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QE8wv73D3lE


Chris Edwards Restoration: Another Amiga 2000 rev4 my favorite!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8R2Qljq5Wo


Deathstar: Mansion of madness - Amiga Visual Novel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWPruy3meG4


DragonBox Shop: Das Hyperkin RetroN SQ - ist es sein Geld wert?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os3Y42mXXWg


Gerion79: Rick Dangerous 2 (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dW3JGemnRWY


MasterBlaster v2.2 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WzO1_P_oML4


Nintendo Famicom - Hardwarespende - Yesterchips Museum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtpNs6oCCEE


Mario auf dem Nintendo Famicom - Yesterchips Museum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KqLAlo4OYvw


Morgan Just Games: Bill's Tomato Game - Amiga Longplay 01 Of 02 - With Commentary - MJG

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsfJIMNRapY


NIKS - Retro Game Channel: Using your Amiga 1200 with Pistorm32.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hgqiUFxpMU


NIKS - Retro Game Channel: TBL - Starstuck, Amiga 1200, Pistorm32, CRT.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMBJVv9bsFc


NIKS - Retro Game Channel: TBL - Ocean Machine, Amiga 1200 with Pistorm32, CRT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVHbDZtF_lU


OldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 17

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rdwgk6eC9xc


OldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 18

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFSQMcZsFrY


Rene Engel: Qemu 8.1 Pegasos 2 Bboot AmigaOs4.1 FE 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81jwpvu8WrU


Rene Engel: Qemu Pegasos 2 AmigaOs4.1 E-UAE Coffin Os Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jVa2GW7OUw


Rene Engel: Qemu Pegasos 2 AmigaOs4.1 E-Uae Coffin Os Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djtbATrAnZI


Retro4u: From Chaos to Creation: Building the New A1200 Mainboard Re-Amiga Amidst Birdseed Mayhem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYL7B1rT21o


RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 7.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-d2xYX5md4k


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Krafted - Cubic Dimensions (1993)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ccegci_jp-s


Scene World @ Gamescom 2023 - Interview with Simon the Sorcerer Origins

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XSbIWhqGsNk


Scene World Podcast Episode #173 - Irata

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cre5m_E0DVo


Thomaniac: #2088 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #04...Stardust [Amiga WinUAE WHDload]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xGJXqb-Mco


Thomaniac: #2090 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #05...Karate Kid II [Amiga WinUAE WHDload]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6HBpqamcxg


Willem Drijver: Robin Hood Legend of Sherwood - Added Intro Movie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKZSsFL27p8


Yawning Angel Retro: Amiga - Playing the Roguecraft Demo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81gNaZRkkeQ

