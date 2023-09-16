Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BSzili, BeWorld AstroMenace_1.3.2.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 61 MB / Sep 15 2023
BeWorld Woof_12.0.0.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 16 MB / Sep 15 2023
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b34.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Sep 15 2023
Encore Morphoza_1.3.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 11 MB / Sep 15 2023
BeWorld fheroes2_1.0.8.lha (Games/Strategy) 5 MB / Sep 14 2023
jPV^RNO RNOSlides_1.0.lha (Graphics/Misc) 4 MB / Sep 12 2023
Thomas Igracki FileInfo_1.6.lha (Files/Tools) 55 KB / Sep 12 2023
Stefan Haubenthal goattrk2_2.76.lha (Audio/Tracker) 1 MB / Sep 12 2023
MrZammler iGame_2.4.4.lha (Games/Launcher) 438 KB / Sep 12 2023
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_30.20.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Sep 11 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Nextvi.lha (Text/Edit) 165 KB / Sep 10 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Less_643.lha (Development/GeekGadgets) 1 MB / Sep 10 2023
J.C. Herran Martin BlackIvan_1.00.lha (Games/Card) 13 MB / Sep 08 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 16.09.2023 - 15:45 by AndreasM
Back to previous page