Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Artikel: 5000 DM für ein Adventure ASM 10/91 - 15.09.2023
PC pur 1/91 - 15.09.2023
PC pur 4/91 - 15.09.2023
PC pur 5/91 - 15.09.2023
PC pur 6/91 - 15.09.2023
PC pur 7/91 - 15.09.2023
PC pur 11/91 - 15.09.2023
PC pur 5/92 - 15.09.2023
Tom 64er 1/85 - 13.09.2023
Zaga 64er 1/85 - 13.09.2023
International Soccer 64er 12/84 - 13.09.2023
QX-9 64er 12/84 - 13.09.2023
Catastrophes 64er 12/84 - 13.09.2023
Jack the Nipper ASM 7/86 - 13.09.2023
Pyracurse ASM 7/86 - 13.09.2023
Infiltrator ASM 7/86 - 13.09.2023
Scrolls of Abadon, The ASM 7/86 - 13.09.2023
Arac ASM 7/86 - 13.09.2023
Time Trax ASM 7/86 - 13.09.2023
Glass ASM 7/86 - 13.09.2023
Room 10 ASM 7/86 - 13.09.2023
James Clavell's Shogun ASM 7/86 - 13.09.2023
Barchou ASM 7/86 - 13.09.2023
Artikel: Playstation: Ende einer Ära Man!ac 9/2001 - 10.09.2023
Cover: Disney's Donald Duck: "Qu@ck Att@ck"?*! - 10.09.2023
Cover: Geisterhaus - 10.09.2023
Cover: Geopolitique 1990 - 10.09.2023
Cover: Gumball - 10.09.2023
Cover: Gunslinger - 10.09.2023
Cover: Gutz - 10.09.2023
Cover: Hot Wheels - 10.09.2023
Cover: Ikari III: The Rescue - 10.09.2023
Cover: Gunslinger - 10.09.2023
Satanica PC Games 4/2000 - 09.09.2023
Risiko II PC Games 4/2000 - 09.09.2023
Shadow Watch PC Games 4/2000 - 09.09.2023
World Spiral: Liath PC Games 3/99 - 09.09.2023
Pinky and The Brain: World Conquest PC Games 3/99 - 09.09.2023
Atlantis II PC Games 3/2000 - 09.09.2023
Y2K: The Game PC Games 3/2000 - 09.09.2023
peep! PC Games 3/2000 - 09.09.2023
Skat 3000 PC Games 4/99 - 09.09.2023
Starshot: Panik im Space Circus PC Games 4/99 - 09.09.2023
Rollcage PC Games 4/99 - 09.09.2023
Deo Gratias: Die Gnade der Götter PC Games 4/99 - 09.09.2023
Faust: Die sieben Spiele der Seele PC Games 12/99 - 09.09.2023
Flight Unlimited III PC Games 12/99 - 09.09.2023
NBA Basketball 2000 PC Games 12/99 - 09.09.2023
Amiga Future Nr. 164 - 08.09.2023
Stay Forever Nr. 1 Erstausgabe - 08.09.2023
