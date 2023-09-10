Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Amiga Art Contest 2023 - What are this years prizes?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIr-vekJ3Ww
Alex Harkonnen75: New Amiga Games & Demos 2023: Pleiades 3D & Laser World & Thalimar & Ooze & Forest of Illusion ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYeuN8gZ7Fg
Alles Spielkram: Der Amiga Jump'n' Run Klassiker FIRE & ICE - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JluQppi5CF8
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay TONY Demo - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTRXFfx1AE4
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Mercs Secret Area & Weapon - AMIGA - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4ZWgv5csp4
AmigaFuture: NeoColora Amiga AGA demo by Darkage - Amiga Future 164
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_aS8ge-oDs
AmigaFuture: D-FUNK Amiga OCS intro by Desire - Amiga Future 164
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFhyeT9xyBo
AmigaFuture: Electric Lifeforms Amiga OCS intro by Ghostown - Amiga Future 164
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMnN8lQXiMs
AMIGASYSTEM: AMiGA 500 Mount Floppy PC FAT16
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xseT1czY-w4
Amigos Retro Gaming: International Computer Club - Sept 2 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOA46-SXw_U
Lollypop is not for suckers! Amigos: Everything Amiga 418
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAMu_MnG0P8
Chris Edwards Restoration: The a2000 of dirt and poo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1r4lxcG1t8
Deathstar: Visual Novel Amiga Game Prototype
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E-MocvuRx4
Dän Bänän: Souverän Soccer wip 33
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfnMb3RSrq8
EORetro: Lesestunde: Commodore Welt 2/86 - in den USA gibt es ALLES!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ge56v5MqPgA
Gerion79: Miami Chase (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0ttk6x12uM
Super Nibbly Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74Z9Z-QHrOs
Manix Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkbRTUyqewE
Shoot Out Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAhOypQAoUk
Slip Stream Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=husBY11EMEI
Neue Schießbude im Dachboden - Shooting Range - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adKrThkiqCI
Ms Mad Lemon: In Love With Trackers - My Experiences And Thoughts On Amiga Trackers & Also Polyend
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgiCnJUKhoM
OldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 16
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOQffb78YWI
Paddy's Microkosmos: Paddy bei Twitch | Highlights Folge 001 | Chatting | Glücksrad (Amiga) | Mit Sebastian Kuboth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A76Q1Sq-Sds
Pretty Old Pixel: Blätterabend | Ab ~ 20:30 ASM 4/94 - Cybermorph - SeqQuest - Tie Fighter - Sim City 2000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69nFm_VQ3H4
RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): You will never believe what I found inside this supercrusty Amiga 1200
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7N4oRXzh70E
RetroGamingMusic: Lost Patrol Amiga Game Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJcQPHVwFd0
RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 6.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBOxjaOcMRU
RobSmithDev: SHORTED Amiga 1200! The Capacitor Roulette Game - Can We Fix It?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsxjCiL8l0A
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Decnite - Mass Technology (1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1W5GVIX8Xw
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Movement - Small Intro (1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_7EnTKBiiE
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Humane - A 40k Piippola Intro (1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PvVvhfSl6X8
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Limbo - Three Men and a Glenz Vector (1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oppw-cFL6Qc
Saberman RetroNews: Commodore Amiga -=CastleVania AGA=- ZZAP! full 4 level demo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVTumAxdgXs
Scene World @ Gamescom 2023 - Interview with Farming Simulator
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bw1yn6dZLGE
Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Advanced Joystick Sprite Control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7A2-V-L8VY
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 10.09.2023 - 11:29 by AndreasM
Back to previous page