Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
libspeex.lha - development/library/audio - 1.2.1 - 2 MB - 02.09.2023 - Speex - A free codec for free speech
libxvidcore.lha - development/library/graphics - 1.3.7 - 1009 KB - 02.09.2023 - MPEG-4 Simple and Advanced Simple Profile codec
blackivan.lha - game/card - 1.00 - 14 MB - 07.09.2023 - A blackjack clone
koala_seasons.lha - game/platform - - 11 MB - 04.09.2023 - Koala Seasons is a game to show RayLib
libxml2.lha - library/xml - 2.11.5 - 10 MB - 02.09.2023 - The XML C parser and toolkit of Gnome
igame.lha - utility/misc - v2.4.3 - 434 KB - 02.09.2023 - Front-end for WHDLoad
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 09.09.2023 - 14:20 by AndreasM
