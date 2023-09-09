Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
J.C. Herran Martin BlackIvan_1.00.lha (Games/Card) 13 MB / Sep 08 2023
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b31.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Sep 08 2023
BeWorld BillyFrontier_1.1.1.lha (Games/Action) 83 MB / Sep 07 2023
Jacek Piszczek Iris_1.17.lha (MorphOS-update) 25 MB / Sep 04 2023
BeWorld wipEout_1.0.1.lha (Games/Race) 150 MB / Sep 03 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 164 was released on the September 4th.
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 09.09.2023 - 14:20 by AndreasM
