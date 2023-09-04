*AB SOFORT MIT MEHR SEITEN*
Die deutsche und englische Ausgabe 164 (September/Oktober 2023) des Print-Magazines Amiga Future ist heute erschienen und kann direkt bei der Redaktion und im Amiga Fachhandel bestellt werden.
Heft Inhalt:
Interview Christian Wiegel (Settle The World) Part 2
Show Report Retcon Gaming festival 2023
Show Report Kickstart 01
Amiga 38 Preview
Preview Castlevania AGA
Preview Hamulet
Preview Bulbmaster
Review Night/Shift - A Cyberpunk Adventure
Review Board game vs Amiga - Monopoly
Review Absolute Zero
Review Commodore: The Inside Stroy
Review Amiblaster Deluxe
Review TF 1260
Special Trevors Soapbox
Special A1222+ Part 1
Special Demoscene
Workshop Pagestream Part 2
und vieles, vieles mehr
Eine ausführliche Inhaltsliste sowie Leseproben findet ihr auf der Amiga Future Homepage.
Heft-Info: https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/kb/index?c=13
Bestellen: https://www.amigashop.org
http://25.amigafuture.de
https://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
Amiga Future Ausgabe 164 erschienen
Published 04.09.2023 - 12:25 by AndreasM
