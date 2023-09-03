Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Freeway Triton Lite for ZORRO2 and ZORRO 3 Amigas ReviewAlex Harkonnen75: Amiga classic Games: Mystery & Secret Services .. and a murder!AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay The Last Dungeon - AMIGA - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Mercs - AMIGA - 720 ComentadoUridium 2 Little 2 Late - Amigos: Everything Amiga 417Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 4000 tower i wouldn't do that if i was you.DragonBox Shop: gamescom 2023 Special - Video 3Gerion79: Maniac Mansion (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieGoodThings Development: EN - Lets Play Barbariana #2 Version 0.09 ( Amiga )GoodThings Development: DE - Lets Play Barbariana #2 Version 0.09 ( Amiga )Crazy World (HKvalhe's 4ch 16bit Amiga Punk Rock Edition) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: The EASY way to run AMIGA on your Computer!Hold and Modify: The Amiga. It's More than Just Games.Jan Beta: Early Revision 3 Amiga 500 Restoration FinaleSAS Combat Simulator Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageManiax Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gagekas1e: Amiga Press in 2023: From Vultures to VAMPIRESNadeldrucker STAR LC 24-10 - Yesterchips MuseumMister JBAM: [Amiga] Amélioration du 1200Monstershark-Media: Gamescom 2023 // Robosaurus SpielothekOldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 15pixelplop: The Last Dungeon WIP 0.7.2C - Inventory Screen Preview - Amiga GameDevRadio PARALAX: Gamescom 2023 in Köln - Retro Area Rundgang in Halle 10.2 - Alle Aussteller, Vitrinen & GeräteRene Engel: QEMU Pegasos 2 BBoot with Boot ScriptRene Engel: QEMU Pegasos2 ZitaFtp for AmigaOs4.1 and FileZilla MacOsRetroGamingMusic: Street Fighter Guiles Theme Live cover on keyboard!RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 5.rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Soundwave - New Stuff (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Questor - Low Budget Demo (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Epsilon - Some Assembly Required (1993)The 8-Bit Manshed: Building the Re Amiga 1200 - Part#4Willem Drijver: Robin Hood Legend of Sherwood (Alpha Preview Amiga Port by Apollo)