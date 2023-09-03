Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Freeway Triton Lite for ZORRO2 and ZORRO 3 Amigas Review
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6XObRNrvWU
Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga classic Games: Mystery & Secret Services .. and a murder!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DbHXwQ6cXU
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay The Last Dungeon - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lafrIwcz2q4
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Mercs - AMIGA - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6seqnzzmyKg
Uridium 2 Little 2 Late - Amigos: Everything Amiga 417
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHFcr16exUM
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 4000 tower i wouldn't do that if i was you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrZ8-TorUXA
DragonBox Shop: gamescom 2023 Special - Video 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=td-06ALEaV4
Gerion79: Maniac Mansion (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qN7sdj4tdLs
GoodThings Development: EN - Lets Play Barbariana #2 Version 0.09 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fet3vy3E6SI
GoodThings Development: DE - Lets Play Barbariana #2 Version 0.09 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bg2NCvBGArY
Crazy World (HKvalhe's 4ch 16bit Amiga Punk Rock Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=524U3AzBA0w
Hold and Modify: The EASY way to run AMIGA on your Computer!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9xwlguwiaM
Hold and Modify: The Amiga. It's More than Just Games.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHi2d7OQH4Y
Jan Beta: Early Revision 3 Amiga 500 Restoration Finale
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dGD5dLrhXQ
SAS Combat Simulator Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHQr_0UUgAI
Maniax Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MPO4j_wvwo
kas1e: Amiga Press in 2023: From Vultures to VAMPIRES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sah_6iPnHdw
Nadeldrucker STAR LC 24-10 - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaRXuCdUS0E
Mister JBAM: [Amiga] Amélioration du 1200
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTbryQbydXg
Monstershark-Media: Gamescom 2023 // Robosaurus Spielothek
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U55K4wWphSI
OldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 15
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sC9u7kyrUO0
pixelplop: The Last Dungeon WIP 0.7.2C - Inventory Screen Preview - Amiga GameDev
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxbIhG9799s
Radio PARALAX: Gamescom 2023 in Köln - Retro Area Rundgang in Halle 10.2 - Alle Aussteller, Vitrinen & Geräte
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2dTxSMACbE
Rene Engel: QEMU Pegasos 2 BBoot with Boot Script
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93v6dOYgkBo
Rene Engel: QEMU Pegasos2 ZitaFtp for AmigaOs4.1 and FileZilla MacOs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojGv68VVHrQ
RetroGamingMusic: Street Fighter Guiles Theme Live cover on keyboard!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3vwDp4RH7w
RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 5.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmnqCWlOsKQ
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Soundwave - New Stuff (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swkxdEhEvas
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Questor - Low Budget Demo (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkSVxE_9yjk
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Epsilon - Some Assembly Required (1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNGFcAWA_IA
The 8-Bit Manshed: Building the Re Amiga 1200 - Part#4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocUVOefBo7E
Willem Drijver: Robin Hood Legend of Sherwood (Alpha Preview Amiga Port by Apollo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-maSlFcWrI
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 03.09.2023 - 12:00 by AndreasM
