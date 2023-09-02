 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

25
Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 164 will be released on the 5th September.

The Amiga Future 164 will be released on the 5th September.
The Amiga Future 164 will be released on the 5th September.

The Amiga Future 164 will be released on the 5th September.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 02.09.2023 - 14:11 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Crayon Shinchan - [updated] - (Melon Dezign) patch rewritten, interrupt problems fixed, out of bounds blit fixed, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, 68000 quitkey support, patch works with 0.5 MB chip memory now - Info - Image
The Sword and the Rose - [updated] - (Code Masters) original game version is now supported, 68000 quitkey support, source code included - Info
Kingdoms of England - [fixed] - (Incognito Software) protection track removal code fixed, game works without disk in drive now - Info
Astro Marine Corps - [improved] - (Dinamic) new install script, all known versions should be supported now - Info
Kingdoms of England - [improved] - (Incognito Software) slave assembled in release mode (no functional changes) - Info
Kingdoms of England - [new] - (Incognito Software) done by StingRay - Info
Twintris - [fixed] - (Digital Marketing) a blitwait added in game to avoid gfx bug on very fast amiga - Info
Hole In One - [improved] - (Digitek) supports another version - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page