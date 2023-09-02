WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Crayon Shinchan - [updated] - (Melon Dezign) patch rewritten, interrupt problems fixed, out of bounds blit fixed, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, 68000 quitkey support, patch works with 0.5 MB chip memory now - Info - Image
The Sword and the Rose - [updated] - (Code Masters) original game version is now supported, 68000 quitkey support, source code included - Info
Kingdoms of England - [fixed] - (Incognito Software) protection track removal code fixed, game works without disk in drive now - Info
Astro Marine Corps - [improved] - (Dinamic) new install script, all known versions should be supported now - Info
Kingdoms of England - [improved] - (Incognito Software) slave assembled in release mode (no functional changes) - Info
Kingdoms of England - [new] - (Incognito Software) done by StingRay - Info
Twintris - [fixed] - (Digital Marketing) a blitwait added in game to avoid gfx bug on very fast amiga - Info
Hole In One - [improved] - (Digitek) supports another version - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
02.09.2023
