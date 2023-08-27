 

 

 

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 27.08.2023 - 11:58 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga classic Games Platform IV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2gv9reSXRQ


Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga Games: Testament & Pong 4k & Gunbee F-99 & Descent Freespace & CrossFire & Flighty fox

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3Q2-hQUAao


AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Fighting Spirit - AMIGA - 720 Comentado

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3APLuc-hhs


AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay KnightLore - AMIGA - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoFp1hrp9Kw


AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Tenebra (Levels 1-18) - AMIGA - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlCkjN-ZyvI


AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Tenebra 2 (Levels 1-10) - AMIGA - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIPeYg4rFhc


AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Volfied - AMIGA - 720 Comentado

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IESEMG84ntw


The Amigos Interview: Frank Linhares

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vpr5f595Q4


Atomix is a Nuclear Dud! Amigos: Everything Amiga 415

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIBI07VJor0


StarCraft on Amiga? Tiny Troops! Amigos: Everything Amiga 416

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbLzEIDsznU


Amitopia TV: AmiFox Unboxing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hY6oNqNZdQ0


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | LOTUS TURBO CHALLENGE 2 (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNIUmGPyAik


Chris Edwards Restoration: Another Amiga 1200 Quick Recap and test

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlpCQ-yM--g


Chris Edwards Restoration: A Rev4 Amiga 2000 w a 35 year old battery still in there!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nRqoSJMAnU


Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 4000 tower TE connectors and my basement floods

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rycjKNsfTkg


Deathstar: Mission2Mars v1.00

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWsU8rvO-pI


Doc Mnemonic: Chessmaster 2000 | Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2Op5gs8SHQ


Doc Mnemonic: Intro + 2 rounds | Gladiators | Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usm4eX3TFYk


DragonBox Shop: gamescom 2023 Special - Tag 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d55ZQinCzg8


DragonBox Shop: gamescom 2023 Special - Tag 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_Ldab7Hx8w


Games That Weren't - Cancelled & unreleased games: Thalimar: Land of Chaos - a cancelled Amiga RPG

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LAnfQTT13A


Gerion79: The Games - Summer Edition (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otvmXF0wA4g


Gerion79: Shufflepuck Cafe (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o27kEoNzkCk


Hold and Modify: A1200 PiStorm32 Update Vs '060 A3000!


Legends Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bY460NdJnt0


Magic Serpent Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tosb01ee7kI


Manga 303: Ooze the great Escape ( 2023 ) Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usOBueDlOMk


Die TIMELINE - Yesterchips Museum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMkmPrwxeRU


Ich brauche EURE Hilfe - Mini-Röhrenfernsehr will nicht mehr - Yesterchips Museum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDXYtTtJg3I


Morgan Just Games: TF1230 Accelerator & Kickstart 3.1 Amiga A1200 Upgrade Video - MJG

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDrVUifq_SI


Morgan Just Games: Turrican Collector's Edition Unboxing - PS5 - Strictly Limited Games

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ILTiOr-t_c


OldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 11

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaNL2GVVJew


OldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 12

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4_JWhiRlhQ


OldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 13

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qibr8IxZ0oA


OldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vvz_ksR47Mc


Phaze101: [ITA] 36 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ba2RT2U7nSc


Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 36 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development Course

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpDbndSOZt0


RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Amiga 3000 carnage & rescue - Part 1: Missing parts & battery mayhem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VK-BhdbnvU4


RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Amiga 3000 carnage & rescue - Part 1.5: The Tower of St. Agnus - building a 8372b Agnus replacement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWzrJEeVlME


RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 3.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2nW0H4TkpQ


RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 4.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCm4XCKTC1c


RMC - The Cave: Terrible Fire | Evolution of an Amiga Accelerator with Stephen Leary | Legends in The Cave

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hxpphHBz-k


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Zero Defects - MessageBox! (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R00IxX1OzZo


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Chrome - 40k Intro (1996)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtfYaZKCVFw


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: CNCD - Plastic Messiah (1996)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sz1BytK2wEQ


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Parallax - Critical Mass (1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMZFOIpzUpY


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: TRSI - Joyride cracktro (2000)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBZfu9eyVKc


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Space - Ratstro (1993)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mc_3EmULpQc


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Energy - Wasted Time II (1993)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSp-3ARRRM4


Torque: [GER] Free Amiga/PC Game: "Bundesliga Manager Hattrick" mit den Daten aus Saison 2022/23 #002

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ghJ-hrOdyE


Torque: [GER/ENG] Free Amiga/PC Game: "Beneath a Steel Sky" #015 - Mrs. Piermont

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=by6tMgJk--U


Yawning Angel Retro: Amiga DTP - PageSetter 2 on Workbench 3.2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wb9JrMSx6Ys

