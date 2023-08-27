Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga classic Games Platform IVAlex Harkonnen75: Amiga Games: Testament & Pong 4k & Gunbee F-99 & Descent Freespace & CrossFire & Flighty foxAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Fighting Spirit - AMIGA - 720 ComentadoAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay KnightLore - AMIGA - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Tenebra (Levels 1-18) - AMIGA - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Tenebra 2 (Levels 1-10) - AMIGA - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Volfied - AMIGA - 720 ComentadoThe Amigos Interview: Frank LinharesAtomix is a Nuclear Dud! Amigos: Everything Amiga 415StarCraft on Amiga? Tiny Troops! Amigos: Everything Amiga 416Amitopia TV: AmiFox UnboxingCheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | LOTUS TURBO CHALLENGE 2 (1991)Chris Edwards Restoration: Another Amiga 1200 Quick Recap and testChris Edwards Restoration: A Rev4 Amiga 2000 w a 35 year old battery still in there!Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 4000 tower TE connectors and my basement floodsDeathstar: Mission2Mars v1.00Doc Mnemonic: Chessmaster 2000 | AmigaDoc Mnemonic: Intro + 2 rounds | Gladiators | AmigaDragonBox Shop: gamescom 2023 Special - Tag 1DragonBox Shop: gamescom 2023 Special - Tag 2Games That Weren't - Cancelled & unreleased games: Thalimar: Land of Chaos - a cancelled Amiga RPGGerion79: The Games - Summer Edition (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieGerion79: Shufflepuck Cafe (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieHold and Modify: A1200 PiStorm32 Update Vs '060 A3000!Legends Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageMagic Serpent Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageManga 303: Ooze the great Escape ( 2023 ) AmigaDie TIMELINE - Yesterchips MuseumIch brauche EURE Hilfe - Mini-Röhrenfernsehr will nicht mehr - Yesterchips MuseumMorgan Just Games: TF1230 Accelerator & Kickstart 3.1 Amiga A1200 Upgrade Video - MJGMorgan Just Games: Turrican Collector's Edition Unboxing - PS5 - Strictly Limited GamesOldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 11OldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 12OldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 13OldAndNewVideoGames: Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 14Phaze101: [ITA] 36 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 36 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development CourseRETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Amiga 3000 carnage & rescue - Part 1: Missing parts & battery mayhemRETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Amiga 3000 carnage & rescue - Part 1.5: The Tower of St. Agnus - building a 8372b Agnus replacementRetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 3.RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 4.RMC - The Cave: Terrible Fire | Evolution of an Amiga Accelerator with Stephen Leary | Legends in The Cavertiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Zero Defects - MessageBox! (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Chrome - 40k Intro (1996)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: CNCD - Plastic Messiah (1996)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Parallax - Critical Mass (1992)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: TRSI - Joyride cracktro (2000)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Space - Ratstro (1993)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Energy - Wasted Time II (1993)Torque: [GER] Free Amiga/PC Game: "Bundesliga Manager Hattrick" mit den Daten aus Saison 2022/23 #002Torque: [GER/ENG] Free Amiga/PC Game: "Beneath a Steel Sky" #015 - Mrs. PiermontYawning Angel Retro: Amiga DTP - PageSetter 2 on Workbench 3.2