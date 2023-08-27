Unser 4 Player USB Joypad Support für den V4 Standalone, Icedrake, Firebird und Manticore kommt bald. Es wird ein spezielles Bundle geben, das dies anbietet. Bitte besuchen Sie unseren Shop für weitere Updates!
The Amiga Future 164 will be released on the 5th September.
Apollo-Computer: Demnächst: 4 Spieler Joypad-Unterstützung
Published 27.08.2023 - 01:41 by AndreasM
