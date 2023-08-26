Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
libfreetype.lha - development/library/graphics - 2.13.1 - 3 MB - 13.08.2023 - A Free, High-Quality, and Portable Font Engine
libvpx.lha - development/library/graphics - 1.13.0 - 3 MB - 23.08.2023 - WebM VP8/VP9 Codec library
libx264.lha - development/library/misc - r164 - 8 MB - 13.08.2023 - H.264/MPEG-4 AVC video compression library
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 30.02 - 5 MB - 17.08.2023 - Signetics-based machines emulator
blackjuan.lha - game/card - 1.10 - 5 MB - 16.08.2023 - Blackjack clone
sieteymedida.lha - game/card - 1.10 - 4 MB - 16.08.2023 - The Siete y Media card game.
sylpheed-src.lha - network/email - 3.7.0 - 2 MB - 13.08.2023 - Sources of Sylpheed 3.7.0 for AmiCygnix
sylpheed.lha - network/email - 3.7.0 - 22 MB - 13.08.2023 - E-mail client for AmiCygnix with IMAP4
mediathek.lha - network/misc - 0.30 - 3 MB - 17.08.2023 - Downloading Movies from different TV-stations
set_get_ts.lha - utility/script - 1.0a - 25 KB - 16.08.2023 - obtain time in scripts
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 26.08.2023
