Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld fheroes2_1.0.7.lha (Games/Strategy) 4 MB / Aug 21 2023
Nathan Hesterman LilCalendar_2.6.lha (Office/Organizer) 1 MB / Aug 19 2023
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_30.02.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Aug 19 2023
Ilkka Lehtoranta PowerSDL_16.2.lha (Dependencies/SDL) 174 KB / Aug 18 2023
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_6.1.lha (MorphOS-update) 30 MB / Aug 17 2023
e.p.i.c
Barkanoid2_demo.lha (Games/BrickBreaker) 22 MB / Aug 17 2023
Stefan Haubenthal beebasm_1.10.lha (Development/Cross) 708 KB / Aug 16 2023
J.C. Herran Martin Siete-y-Media_1.10.lha (Games/Card) 3 MB / Aug 15 2023
J.C. Herran Martin Blackjuan_1.10.lha (Games/Card) 4 MB / Aug 15 2023
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b30.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Aug 15 2023
Jacek Piszczek Iris_1.16.lha (MorphOS-update) 23 MB / Aug 14 2023
bigfoot TinyGL-Update-2023-08-14.lha (MorphOS-update) 5 MB / Aug 14 2023
Stefan Haubenthal 7800basic_0.28.lha (Development/Cross) 4 MB / Aug 14 2023
Frank Wille Sqrxz_0.9.9.6.lha (Games/Platform) 1 MB / Aug 13 2023
Stefan Haubenthal gfx2crtc_0.3.1.lha (Graphics/Convert) 50 KB / Aug 13 2023
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 26.08.2023 - 16:28
