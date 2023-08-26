Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Baldur's Gate PC Games 2/99 - 25.08.2023
Baldur's Gate: Die Legenden der Schwertküste PC Games 6/99 - 25.08.2023
Baldur's Gate II: Thron des Bhaal PC Games 9/2001 - 25.08.2023
Atlantis: Das sagenhafte Abenteuer PC Games 8/97 - 25.08.2023
PGA Tour Pro PC Games 8/97 - 25.08.2023
Q.A.D: Quintessential Art of Destruction PC Games 8/97 - 25.08.2023
V2000 PC Games 11/98 - 25.08.2023
Ring des Nibelungen, Der PC Games 12/98 - 25.08.2023
688 (i) Hunter Killer PC Games 9/97 - 25.08.2023
Warlords III: Reign of Heroes PC Games 9/97 - 25.08.2023
Machine Hunter PC Games 9/97 - 25.08.2023
Hardcore 4x4 PC Games 9/97 - 25.08.2023
Seafight PC Games 9/97 - 25.08.2023
Monster Trucks PC Games 9/97 - 25.08.2023
RETURN Nr. 54 - 24.08.2023
Cover: POD: Planet of Death - 21.08.2023
Cover: Mission, The - 21.08.2023
Cover: Time Crisis - 21.08.2023
Cover: Zoo Tycoon 2 - 21.08.2023
Cover: Cruncher Factory - 21.08.2023
Cover: Fortress Underground - 21.08.2023
Cover: Frenesis - 21.08.2023
Cover: Catalypse - 21.08.2023
Cover: Hektik - 21.08.2023
Cover: Kennedy Approach - 21.08.2023
Cover: MASK - 21.08.2023
Cover: Oblido - 21.08.2023
Cover: Rescue From Zylon - 21.08.2023
Indiana Jones und der Turm von Babel Man!ac 2/99 - 20.08.2023
Golden Nugget 64 Man!ac 2/99 - 20.08.2023
Tetris 64 Man!ac 2/99 - 20.08.2023
Magical Tetris Challenge Man!ac 2/99 - 20.08.2023
Nightmare Creatures Man!ac 2/99 - 20.08.2023
NHL Breakaway 99 Man!ac 2/99 - 20.08.2023
Amped: Freestyle Snowboarding Man!ac 4/2002 - 20.08.2023
Crazy Taxi Man!ac 7/2001 - 20.08.2023
Pokemon XD: Der Dunkle Sturm Man!ac 12/2005 - 20.08.2023
Robocop versus the Terminator (Sega) Man!ac 8/94 - 20.08.2023
Super Mario 64 Man!ac 8/96 - 20.08.2023
Legend of Zelda, The: Oracle of Ages Man!ac 11/2001 - 20.08.2023
Legend of Zelda, The: Oracle of Seasons Man!ac 11/2001 - 20.08.2023
Tiny Toon Adventures: Dizzy auf Bonbonjagd Man!ac 11/2001 - 20.08.2023
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - Fluch des Schwerts Man!ac 11/2001 - 20.08.2023
WWF Betrayal Man!ac 11/2001 - 20.08.2023
Death Gate PC Games 2/95 - 19.08.2023
Quarantine PC Games 2/95 - 19.08.2023
Shih Dao PC Games 2/95 - 19.08.2023
Super Retriss Pro PC Games 2/95 - 19.08.2023
Stalker 1: Path of Fire PC Games 2/95 - 19.08.2023
Aces of the Deep PC Games 1/95 - 19.08.2023
Creature Shock PC Games 1/95 - 19.08.2023
Lothar Matthäus Super Soccer PC Games 1/95 - 19.08.2023
Microsoft Space Simulator PC Games 1/95 - 19.08.2023
Al-Qadim: Der Fluch des Dschinn PC Games 1/95 - 19.08.2023
Campaign PC Games 1/95 - 19.08.2023
News PC Games 2/95 - 19.08.2023
Werbung: Civilization III: Play the World - 19.08.2023
Werbung: Robin Hood - Die Legende von Sherwood - 19.08.2023
Werbung: I.G.I-2: Covert Strike - 19.08.2023
Cover: Lost City of Atlantis, The - 17.08.2023
Cover: Diagon - 17.08.2023
Cover: Formel Eins 99 - 17.08.2023
Cover: G-Man - 17.08.2023
Cover: Soul Reaver 2 - 17.08.2023
Cover: Eishockey Manager: Limited Edition - 17.08.2023
Cover: Adlertag: Die Luftschlacht um England - 17.08.2023
Cover: Spore - 17.08.2023
Cover: Terra Cognita - 17.08.2023
Cover: Willi Lemkes Fussballmanager - 17.08.2023
Cover: ChipWits - 17.08.2023
Cover: Circus Charlie - 17.08.2023
Cover: Conqueror - 17.08.2023
Cover: Flip & Flop - 17.08.2023
Amiga Fan'zine Nr. 7 - 15.08.2023
Deuteros: The Next Millennium Power Play 9/91 - 14.08.2023
Mega lo Mania Power Play 9/91 - 14.08.2023
Castles Power Play 9/91 - 14.08.2023
Rings of Medusa II: The Return of Medusa Power Play 9/91 - 14.08.2023
R-Type II Power Play 9/91 - 14.08.2023
Mercs Power Play 9/91 - 14.08.2023
Winzer Power Play 9/91 - 14.08.2023
Demoniak Power Play 9/91 - 14.08.2023
Cash Power Play 9/91 - 14.08.2023
Ultraman Power Play 9/91 - 14.08.2023
Solstice: Die Suche nach dem Zauberstab von Demnos Power Play 9/91 - 14.08.2023
Super Professional Baseball Power Play 9/91 - 14.08.2023
David Crane's A Boy and his Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia Power Play 9/91 - 14.08.2023
Sonic the Hedgehog Power Play 9/91 - 14.08.2023
Inordinate Desire PC Games 1/95 - 13.08.2023
Quantum Gate: The Saga Begins PC Games 4/94 - 13.08.2023
Devil Inside, The PC Games 5/2000 - 13.08.2023
Moorhuhn Kart XXL PC Games 3/2003 - 13.08.2023
Biathlon 2003 PC Games 3/2003 - 13.08.2023
Shadow of Memories PC Games 3/2003 - 13.08.2023
GROM: ...Terror in Tibet! PC Games 3/2003 - 13.08.2023
Worms World Party PC Games 3/2001 - 13.08.2023
Quiz Time PC Games 3/2001 - 13.08.2023
Chessmaster 8000 PC Games 3/2001 - 13.08.2023
Blair Witch: Volume III - Die Elly Kedward Sage PC Games 3/2001 - 13.08.2023
Darts PC Games 3/2001 - 13.08.2023
Winnie Puuh: Tiggers Honigjagd PC Games 3/2001 - 13.08.2023
Anne McCaffrey's Freedom: First Resistance PC Games 3/2001 - 13.08.2023
Cover: Conquestador: Szenario Generator - 12.08.2023
Cover: American Indoor Soccer - 12.08.2023
Cover: B.C.II. Grog's Revenge - 12.08.2023
Cover: Bad Blood - 12.08.2023
Cover: Breakdance - 12.08.2023
Cover: Bushido - 12.08.2023
Cover: Battle Chess Enhanced CD ROM - 12.08.2023
Cover: Battlefield: Vietnam - 12.08.2023
Cover: Battle - 12.08.2023
Cover: Molecule Man - 12.08.2023
Cover: Lords of Magic - 12.08.2023
Cover: Moorhuhn Kart XXL - 12.08.2023
LOAD Nr. 9 - 12.08.2023
Beyond Dark Castle Amiga Joker 12/89 - 11.08.2023
Minos Amiga Joker 12/89 - 11.08.2023
Day of the Pharaoh Amiga Joker 12/89 - 11.08.2023
Battleforce Amiga Joker 12/89 - 11.08.2023
Chess Amiga Joker 12/89 - 11.08.2023
Wanderer Amiga Joker 12/89 - 11.08.2023
Steinschlag Amiga Joker 12/89 - 11.08.2023
Mirrorwars Amiga Joker 12/89 - 11.08.2023
Quattro (PD) Amiga Joker 12/89 - 11.08.2023
Peter's Quest Amiga Joker 12/89 - 11.08.2023
Bally Amiga Joker 12/89 - 11.08.2023
Emporos Amiga Joker 12/89 - 11.08.2023
Paccer Amiga Joker 12/89 - 11.08.2023
Legend of Kyrandia, The: Book Two - Hand of Fate ASM 3/94 - 11.08.2023
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
