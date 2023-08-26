Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
asm3210.lha - 2.13 - dev/asm - 153K - Cross assembler for DSP3210 chips - (readme)
gfx2crtc.lha - 0.3.1 - gfx/conv - 51K - Convert gfx to Amstrad CPC format - (readme)
HollywoodSP.lha - 10.0.0 - dev/hwood - 822K - Hollywood 10.0 spanish catalogs(& more) - (readme)
mandel_dsp.lha - 3.15 - gfx/fract - 21K - Mandelbrot generator for DSP3210 chips - (readme)
PDF2JPG.lha - 1.0 - util/conv - 4.9M - convert PDF to JPG - (readme)
sylpheed-src.lha - 3.7.0 - comm/mail - 1.8M - Sources of Sylpheed 3.7.0 for AmiCygnix - (readme)
sylpheed.lha - 3.7.0 - comm/mail - 22M - Sylpheed e-mail for AmiCygnix with IMAP4 - (readme)
WhatMightHaveBeen.lha - 1.06 - demo/aga - 117K - Demo for DSP3210 chips - (readme)
7800basic.lha - 0.28 - dev/cross - 4.4M - BASIC-like language for Atari 7800 games - (readme)
AlwaysTogether.lha - - mods/8voic - 1.9M - 16bit 5ch Soul/R&B Tribute by HKvalhe - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.7M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
P96Prefs.lha - 47.10 - driver/video - 83K - P96 Preferences Editor - (readme)
AlwaysTogetherTuned.lha - - mods/8voic - 1.9M - 16bit 5ch Soul/R&B Finetuned by HKvalhe - (readme)
beebasm.lha - 1.10 - dev/cross - 708K - Assembler with BBC Micro style syntax - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 30.02 - misc/emu - 5.2M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 30.02 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
RescueLander.lha - 1.8 - game/actio - 59K - Land on Earth, Moon or Mars to save men - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 30.02 - misc/emu - 5.0M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
labyrinth64.lha - 1.6.1 - game/misc - 137K - Remake of Commodore 64 game Labyrinth - (readme)
LilCalendar.lha - 2.6 - util/time - 3.4M - Versatile calender and reminder program - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.24 - dev/misc - 4.5M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
minetest.lha - WIP - game/demo - 7.2M - Minecraft clone in Python - (readme)
MuLockLib.lha - 47.1 - util/boot - 133K - Lock mmu.library in memory on startup - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 5.4 beta: - util/misc - 15M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
FatOlga.lha - - util/moni - 1K - AIBB 6.5 Module for FAT Olga 68030@50Mz - (readme)
TopazDouble.lha - 1.0 - text/bfont - 4K - Double-height recreation of Topaz - (readme)
webptools131_a68k.lha - 1.3.1 - gfx/conv - 2.4M - encode/decode images in WebP format - (readme)
alt-intl.lha - 1.0 - driver/input - 2K - alt-intl keymap - (readme)
TONY.adf - 1.3 - game/demo - 880K - TONY playable demo - (readme)
x68k2amiga.zip - 1.4 - dev/misc - 16K - Convert Sharp X68000 executables to Amiga - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 164 will be released on the 5th September.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 26.08.2023 - 16:27 by AndreasM
Back to previous page