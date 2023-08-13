Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Rogue Declan Zero from AmigaGameJam Review
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRgGNhT0RdU
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: RogueCraft for the Amiga Game Jam Review
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-PLMBiOhkI
Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga games: Comics & Super Heroes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZaTkNTJ2y8
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Holiday v1.3 - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxe0nMrMRe4
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Caravandalf - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UF0Qx5pQ-Yc
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Castlevania AGA DEMO - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWbiM6F38cs
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay AticAtac WiP - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzU8KRvpC0s
Amiga Love: My Commodore GEOS Battle Station, Part II: A Love Letter to CMD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkoM42iF8Wg
Driller - Freescape 3D Open World in 1988! Amigos: Everything Amiga 414
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqtw2AF7LyI
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | INDY HEAT (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1G1MCNNynVg
Chris Edwards Restoration: Alex a Texas Amiga 1200
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XM00b2d4wGg
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga Donations from Down Unda'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVlACogmGhk
Classic Videogames LIVE!: Evoke 2023 - Demoscene Party - Live Recording by Classic Videogames RADIO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BevK_P4FJ2E
Commodore History: Historic Commodore building: 390 Reed St in San Jose, California
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foP8eocMKh4
Commodore History: Historic Commodore building, 3330 Scott Blvd
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBp1dNGXD4o
CRG: Amiga 500 Plus with battery damage and an unexpected expansion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lD1OjFqGAL8
Hold and Modify: Commodore Built Amigas Better than ESCOM? A1200 TEST!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J39ynQpZ0Bc
Hold and Modify: VAMPIRE v4 Stand Alone Update! A Year Later?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1VngGHpeck
Jetsons - The Computer Game Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhJgecdDlRI
Leader Board Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-Vs_Vziyyg
Gazza's Super Soccer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ybw3KOPh1o
Gazza II Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l80RDsLLRWg
NeXT Station Color - Hardwarespende - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ax-Ay2zXeVA
Mister JBAM: [Amiga] Test de compatibilité pour la V4 !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1n5fkerrCxg
Ms Mad Lemon: Dynamite Dux - Nostalgia Time Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gg-0Q8BAYWU
RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 2.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nE3z4k5oLU
RobSmithDev: MiSTer Minimig - Real Floppy Drive Update!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MYw0lLerBA
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Rebels - Great Fun Volume 62 (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MwaZ2JG52g
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Motion - Digital Justice BBS (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU4wqPMW4Ls
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Punishers - Little BBS Intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUcd4_kBD4s
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Rage - Vector Intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIoiSCREWCY
Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #171 - Bitmap Bureau
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPLa8pgakX0
Screen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Bulbmaster Demo (2023) - Commodore Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XtRLsNS1SU
Thomanaic: #2070 Amiga Time!...Blizzard: Bei Uridium geklaut!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUI3si9EMRQ
