Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Rogue Declan Zero from AmigaGameJam Review10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: RogueCraft for the Amiga Game Jam ReviewAlex Harkonnen75: Amiga games: Comics & Super HeroesAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Holiday v1.3 - AMIGA - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Caravandalf - AMIGA - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Castlevania AGA DEMO - AMIGA - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay AticAtac WiP - AMIGA - 720Amiga Love: My Commodore GEOS Battle Station, Part II: A Love Letter to CMDDriller - Freescape 3D Open World in 1988! Amigos: Everything Amiga 414Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | INDY HEAT (1992)Chris Edwards Restoration: Alex a Texas Amiga 1200Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga Donations from Down Unda'Classic Videogames LIVE!: Evoke 2023 - Demoscene Party - Live Recording by Classic Videogames RADIOCommodore History: Historic Commodore building: 390 Reed St in San Jose, CaliforniaCommodore History: Historic Commodore building, 3330 Scott BlvdCRG: Amiga 500 Plus with battery damage and an unexpected expansionHold and Modify: Commodore Built Amigas Better than ESCOM? A1200 TEST!Hold and Modify: VAMPIRE v4 Stand Alone Update! A Year Later?Jetsons - The Computer Game Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageLeader Board Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageGazza's Super Soccer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageGazza II Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageNeXT Station Color - Hardwarespende - Yesterchips MuseumMister JBAM: [Amiga] Test de compatibilité pour la V4 !!!Ms Mad Lemon: Dynamite Dux - Nostalgia Time AmigaRetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 2.RobSmithDev: MiSTer Minimig - Real Floppy Drive Update!rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Rebels - Great Fun Volume 62 (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Motion - Digital Justice BBS (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Punishers - Little BBS Intro (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Rage - Vector Intro (1991)Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #171 - Bitmap BureauScreen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Bulbmaster Demo (2023) - Commodore AmigaThomanaic: #2070 Amiga Time!...Blizzard: Bei Uridium geklaut!