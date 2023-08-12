WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
TFX - [improved] - (Digital Image Design) fix max screen objects, fix glitchy mouse cursor, NTSC support - Info
Killing Game Show - [fixed] - (Psygnosis) some bugs fixed, customs options added - Info
Nexus 7 - [fixed] - (Andromeda) added a flush cache to avoid a crash under 060 before clusters part - Info - Image
Sword - [improved] - (Serio-Comic) no more 68020 required for the kickstart 3.1, 2nd button to jump supported - Info
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.
More informations
Published 12.08.2023 - 14:21 by AndreasM
