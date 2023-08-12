Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
libfreetype.lha - development/library/graphics - 2.13.1 - 3 MB - 06.08.2023 - A Free, High-Quality, and Portable Font Engine
libharfbuzz.lha - development/library/graphics - 8.0.1 - 6 MB - 06.08.2023 - HarfBuzz text shaping engine
libsdl2_ttf.lha - development/library/graphics - 2.20.2 - 4 MB - 06.08.2023 - A Freetype 2.0 wrapper for SDL2
libsdl_ttf.lha - development/library/graphics - 2.0.11 - 2 MB - 06.08.2023 - A Freetype 2.0 wrapper for SDL
blues.lha - game/platform - 1.0.0r1 - 3 MB - 05.08.2023 - Blues Brothers games recreation
ciccioview.lha - graphics/viewer - Alpha3 - 656 KB - 07.08.2023 - A simple viewer written in Hollywood
mediathek.lha - network/misc - 0.15 - 3 MB - 10.08.2023 - Downloading Movies from different TV-stations
mediavault_script.lha - network/misc - 1.5 - 16 KB - 10.08.2023 - Choose player or download stream for MediaVault
aamp-src.lha - network/server/misc - 2.0 - 16 MB - 10.08.2023 - Sources of AAMP (Amiga Apache MySQL PHP) and related libs
aamp.lha - network/server/misc - 2.0 - 130 MB - 10.08.2023 - Amiga Apache MySQL PHP. A developer environment for webpages (and more).
cocktailsshaker.lha - utility/misc - 1.1 - 439 KB - 08.08.2023 - Cocktails database
owlong.lha - utility/shell - 1.1 - 12 KB - 07.08.2023 - Times the duration of a command.
tubexx.lha - video/play - 20100726 - 2 MB - 07.08.2023 - ARexx script to play Youtube videos
vamp.lha - video/play - 3.10 - 2 MB - 06.08.2023 - Virtual Amiga Multimedia Player
