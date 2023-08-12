Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Frank Wille Sqrxz_0.9.9.6.lha (Games/Platform) 1 MB / Aug 11 2023
Bernd Assenmacher PDF2JPG_1.0.lha (Office/Convert) 4 MB / Aug 10 2023
Thomas Igracki TopCPU_1.19.lha (System/CPU) 63 KB / Aug 08 2023
Stefan Haubenthal DASM_2.20.14.1.lha (Development/Cross) 1 MB / Aug 07 2023
Stefan Haubenthal batari-Basic_1.7.lha (Development/Cross) 322 KB / Aug 07 2023
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b28.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Aug 06 2023
tolkien Horny_1.3.lha (Audio/Sequencer) 984 KB / Aug 06 2023
Tom01 Aften_0.0.8.lha (Audio/Encoder) 74 KB / Aug 06 2023
Christian Rosentreter Sploiner_1.01.lha (Files/Tools) 103 KB / Aug 06 2023
Thomas Rapp RDBrecov_1.11.lha (Devices/HD/Tools) 31 KB / Aug 06 2023
J.C. Herran Martin VAMP_3.10.lha (Multimedia) 2 MB / Aug 05 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Deark_1.6.5.lha (Files/Archive) 4 MB / Aug 04 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 12.08.2023 - 14:21 by AndreasM
