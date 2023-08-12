Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
Add_UKBankHolidays.lha - 1.0 - util/time - 1K - Lil Calender UK Bank Holiday Script - (readme)
gidatario.lha - 1.1 - util/time - 229K - GI Datario - (readme)
labyrinth64.lha - 1.6 - game/misc - 137K - Remake of Commodore 64 game Labyrinth - (readme)
IdentifyDev.lha - 43.1 - util/libs - 67K - Identify hardware and more - (readme)
IdentifyUsr.lha - 43.1 - util/libs - 100K - Identify hardware and more - (readme)
batari_Basic.lha - 1.7 - dev/cross - 321K - BASIC-like language for Atari 2600 games - (readme)
dasm_mos.lha - 2.20.14.1 - dev/cross - 1.1M - Multi-CPU 65xx/68xx cross assembler - (readme)
IdentifyLib_FR.lha - 43.1 - util/libs - 21K - French catalog and docs for identify.lib - (readme)
ScummVM_AGA_060.lha - 2.0.1.05 - game/misc - 11M - Amiga AGA port of ScummVM 2.0.1 (68060) - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG_060.lha - 2.0.1.05 - game/misc - 11M - Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 2.0.1 (68060) - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 5.32 beta: - util/misc - 15M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
AudioEvolution320_bin.lha - 3.20 - mus/edit - 1.2M - Multitrack audio application (binaries) - (readme)
AudioEvolution320_src.lha - 3.20 - mus/edit - 351K - Multitrack audio application (source) - (readme)
lubricator.lha - 2.2 - comm/www - 70K - GUI HTTP search/download + disk writer - (readme)
ScummVM_ECS_030.lha - 1.4.1.01 - game/misc - 3.9M - Amiga ECS port of ScummVM 1.4.1 (68030) - (readme)
aamp-src.lha - 2.0 - comm/www - 16M - Sources of AAMP server package - (readme)
aamp.lha - 2.0 - comm/www - 130M - Amiga Apache MySQL and PHP for AmigaOS4 - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.7M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 12.08.2023 - 14:21 by AndreasM
