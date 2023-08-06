Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Alex Harkonnen75: New Amiga Games & Demos 2023 Roguecraft Caravandalf Rogue Declan Zero The Last Dungeon King Arthur
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiaB0r2W7yc
Amiga Demos that Still Rock: Everything Turns by Rebels | Amiga OCS 64K intro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKzNpHqXbsQ
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay GothicVania AGA DEMO - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8veKiNKMVbo
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay RogueCraft DEMO - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAk7ZwdMc9M
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Rise of the Round Table - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cB7rTvKOPlY
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Green Beret - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLxzhoXgkEg
Atari's most successful sequel? Gauntlet II on the Amiga is a triumph! Amigos: Everything Amiga 413
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X14c1AiMUPk
Amigos Retro Gaming: Amigamejam 2022-2023 Amiga Game Rundown with Amigo Aaron
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ieBzpIVxNk
BBSindex: Interview mit dem Verleger und Chefredakteuer der Amiga Fever
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YM5YT11fRlw
Chris Edwards Restoration: The 23$ Amiga Flicker fixer and Scan doubler
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTI1_LA9XLM
Deathstar: Mission2Mars Amiga RTG Teaser P3 !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YW8HKqLLEjE
Deathstar: Mission2Mars Amiga RTG Teaser P4 !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwQ-g9QuyN8
Dän Bänän: Taborized #3 - Atomic Bomberman Remake
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n1kCg31An7Q
Dän Bänän: Taborized #4 - VoxelNoid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPU3-l9HeCA
FairLight TV #82, Pågadata 2023 part #2, inside the party.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jp2Bx5Z9LQg&t=204s
Games That Weren't - Cancelled & unreleased games: Inferno - Cancelled Amiga CD32 game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzXu6N-u1Y8
Gerion79: Winter Games (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpY6hT6P6GY
Gerion79: World Games (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuthdbqhgSI
GoodThings Development: Barbariana (Bar0.07d.adf) AMIGA-DEMO Dev-Update Teil1/2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obbkVGOgjH4
GoodThings Development: Barbariana (Bar0.07d.adf) AMIGA-DEMO Dev-Update Teil2/2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=439jOeHtjKM
Hold and Modify: Can't Afford An Amiga? TRY THIS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tgh9lW5LuVw
Knights Of The Sky Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rH75mC-JPc
INFO - Dorftreff - Weinbrunnenfest 03.09.23 - Sponsor - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CckH5MGwB8
Ms Mad Lemon: Amiga 8 Channel Soundtracker Pro 2 (Dual Amiga Parallel Port Linkup)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvGd3qP5f_U
NIKS - Retro Game Channel: Rogue Declan Zero - Amiga game controlled with 2 pads.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhQ_IBZ3elE
NIVRIG: Rogue Declan Zero (Amiga) - Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnbKKsjwA7E
Old Style Gaming: The 10 Best Amiga Games on Antstream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1mz-nHArLs
Paddys Retro Kanal: Amiga - Turrican II - Original und Emulation - mit Paddy & Daniel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHjHjNsJkrY
Phaze101: Phaze101 - Amiga Assembly Game Dev - Ozzy Racing Car Game Dev - One Lap CPU Control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8wCdUWNWoU
Phaze101: [ITA] 35 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQ4YjpVSszo
Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 35 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development Course
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqD9rzU_hs4
pixelplop: The Last Dungeon WIP 0.6J - AmigGameJam2022 - Amiga GameDev
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8E0bZRyopvE
RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 1.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXgo9U0nkxg
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Awesome - Lemo (11991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6tDmL4JWA4
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Static Bytes and Light - Lowlife 91 invitation (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bIKZiHD1l4
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Banal Projects - Kaaos (1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgP1q1djRcw
Thomaniac: #2068 Amiga Time!...Familienduell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szw2VzcYGKU
Torque: [GER] Free Amiga Game: Bomb Jack Beer Edition (Amiga OCS/ECS/AGA)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlA3OqIdC-8
Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Bug fixes & enhancements to our graphics editor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eROH_2pk44A
kas1e (OMEGA12001): The Emulation: E-UAE on AmigaOS4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArQVvVlz_a0
