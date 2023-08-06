Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alex Harkonnen75: New Amiga Games & Demos 2023 Roguecraft Caravandalf Rogue Declan Zero The Last Dungeon King ArthurAmiga Demos that Still Rock: Everything Turns by Rebels | Amiga OCS 64K introAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay GothicVania AGA DEMO - AMIGA - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay RogueCraft DEMO - AMIGA - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Rise of the Round Table - AMIGA - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Green Beret - AMIGA - 720Atari's most successful sequel? Gauntlet II on the Amiga is a triumph! Amigos: Everything Amiga 413Amigos Retro Gaming: Amigamejam 2022-2023 Amiga Game Rundown with Amigo AaronBBSindex: Interview mit dem Verleger und Chefredakteuer der Amiga FeverChris Edwards Restoration: The 23$ Amiga Flicker fixer and Scan doublerDeathstar: Mission2Mars Amiga RTG Teaser P3 !Deathstar: Mission2Mars Amiga RTG Teaser P4 !Dän Bänän: Taborized #3 - Atomic Bomberman RemakeDän Bänän: Taborized #4 - VoxelNoidFairLight TV #82, Pågadata 2023 part #2, inside the party.Games That Weren't - Cancelled & unreleased games: Inferno - Cancelled Amiga CD32 gameGerion79: Winter Games (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieGerion79: World Games (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieGoodThings Development: Barbariana (Bar0.07d.adf) AMIGA-DEMO Dev-Update Teil1/2GoodThings Development: Barbariana (Bar0.07d.adf) AMIGA-DEMO Dev-Update Teil2/2Hold and Modify: Can't Afford An Amiga? TRY THIS!Knights Of The Sky Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageINFO - Dorftreff - Weinbrunnenfest 03.09.23 - Sponsor - Yesterchips MuseumMs Mad Lemon: Amiga 8 Channel Soundtracker Pro 2 (Dual Amiga Parallel Port Linkup)NIKS - Retro Game Channel: Rogue Declan Zero - Amiga game controlled with 2 pads.NIVRIG: Rogue Declan Zero (Amiga) - TrailerOld Style Gaming: The 10 Best Amiga Games on AntstreamPaddys Retro Kanal: Amiga - Turrican II - Original und Emulation - mit Paddy & DanielPhaze101: Phaze101 - Amiga Assembly Game Dev - Ozzy Racing Car Game Dev - One Lap CPU ControlPhaze101: [ITA] 35 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 35 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development Coursepixelplop: The Last Dungeon WIP 0.6J - AmigGameJam2022 - Amiga GameDevRetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 1.rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Awesome - Lemo (11991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Static Bytes and Light - Lowlife 91 invitation (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Banal Projects - Kaaos (1993)Thomaniac: #2068 Amiga Time!...FamilienduellTorque: [GER] Free Amiga Game: Bomb Jack Beer Edition (Amiga OCS/ECS/AGA)Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Bug fixes & enhancements to our graphics editorkas1e (OMEGA12001): The Emulation: E-UAE on AmigaOS4