Games That Werent schreibt:
Als sich Commodore Mitte der 1990er Jahre verzweifelt über Wasser hielt, brauchte auch das Amiga CD32 dringend neue und aufregende Titel.
Ocean und Digital Image Design (D.I.D) antworteten auf diesen Ruf mit den Planungen, sowohl T.F.X als auch Inferno zu veröffentlichen: The Odyssey Continues on the platform
https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2023/08 ... continues/
Games That Werent: Inferno: The Odyssey Continues
Published 05.08.2023 - 13:06 by AndreasM
