Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
amissl-sdk.lha - development/misc - 5.10 - 2 MB - 01.08.2023 - SDK for AmiSSL
siliconmotion502_chip.lha - driver/video - 53.12 - 14 KB - 03.08.2023 - SiliconMotion 502 video driver
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 30.0 - 5 MB - 30.07.2023 - Signetics-based machines emulator
scummvm-src.zip - game/misc - 2.7.1 - 178 MB - 01.08.2023 - ScummVM Source
scummvm.lha - game/misc - 2.7.1 - 109 MB - 01.08.2023 - Run supported classic adventure/rpg games
amissl.lha - library/misc - 5.10 - 3 MB - 01.08.2023 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
mediavault_script.lha - network/misc - 1.4 - 24 KB - 31.07.2023 - Choose player or download stream for MediaVault
ignition-src.lha - office/spreadsheet - 1.22 - 1 MB - 30.07.2023 - A modern spreadsheet (source)
ignition.lha - office/spreadsheet - 1.22 - 5 MB - 30.07.2023 - A modern spreadsheet
deark.lha - utility/archive - 1.6.5 - 6 MB - 03.08.2023 - Extracting data from various file formats
set_get_ts.lha - utility/script - 1.0a - 25 KB - 02.08.2023 - obtain time in scripts
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 05.08.2023 - 10:38
