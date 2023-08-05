Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal Deark_1.6.5.lha (Files/Archive) 4 MB / Aug 04 2023
BeWorld ScummVM_2.7.1.lha (Games/Adventure) 120 MB / Aug 03 2023
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b26.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Aug 02 2023
Anders Granlund Aliens-versus-Predator_1.00.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 1 MB / Aug 02 2023
Stefan Haubenthal FastBasic_4.6.lha (Development/Cross) 1 MB / Aug 02 2023
Stefan Haubenthal mkatr_1.3.lha (Emulation/Misc) 47 KB / Aug 01 2023
Guillaume Roguez Python_3.4-draft.lha (Dependencies/Python) 12 MB / Aug 01 2023
Guillaume Roguez Python_3.2_v2.02r176.lha (Dependencies/Python) 8 MB / Aug 01 2023
Ilkka Lehtoranta CDXL-Player_1.1.lha (Multimedia) 44 KB / Aug 01 2023
Fabrizio Bartoloni uif2iso_0.1.2.lha (Files/Convert) 35 KB / Jul 31 2023
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_30.0.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Jul 31 2023
Philippe Rimauro ScreamBar_1.2.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 40 KB / Jul 30 2023
Ilkka Lehtoranta Flite_1.2.lha (Audio/Misc) 19 MB / Jul 30 2023
J.C. Herran Martin VidentiumPicta_2.60.lha (Graphics/Tools) 2 MB / Jul 30 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Lhasa_0.4.0.lha (Files/Archive) 4 MB / Jul 30 2023
Grzegorz Kraszewski DigiRoller_1.2.lha (Audio/Players) 91 KB / Jul 29 2023
Tom01 LAME_3.99.5.lha (Audio/Encoder) 313 KB / Jul 29 2023
Tom01 SoX_14.2.0.lha (Audio/Encoder) 1 MB / Jul 29 2023
Cherry-Darling VoxelBird.lha (Games/Action) 3 MB / Jul 29 2023
BeWorld BermudaSyndrome_0.1.7.lha (Games/Action) 17 MB / Jul 29 2023
Oliver Hummel FIGlet_2.2.1.lha (Text/Misc) 303 KB / Jul 29 2023
Daniel Westerberg Annotate_3.0.1.lha (Text/Edit) 452 KB / Jul 28 2023
Thomas Igracki mod2wav_1.0.lha (Audio/Convert) 21 KB / Jul 28 2023
Stefan Haubenthal oscar64_1.23.211.lha (Development/Cross) 1 MB / Jul 28 2023
BeWorld fheroes2_1.0.6.lha (Games/Strategy) 5 MB / Jul 28 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
