The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.

The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 05.08.2023 - 10:38 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Stefan Haubenthal Image Deark_1.6.5.lha (Files/Archive) 4 MB / Aug 04 2023
Image BeWorld Image ScummVM_2.7.1.lha (Games/Adventure) 120 MB / Aug 03 2023
Image Papiosaur, BeWorld Image Easy2Install_1.0b26.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Aug 02 2023
Image Anders Granlund Image Aliens-versus-Predator_1.00.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 1 MB / Aug 02 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image FastBasic_4.6.lha (Development/Cross) 1 MB / Aug 02 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image mkatr_1.3.lha (Emulation/Misc) 47 KB / Aug 01 2023
Image Guillaume Roguez Image Python_3.4-draft.lha (Dependencies/Python) 12 MB / Aug 01 2023
Image Guillaume Roguez Image Python_3.2_v2.02r176.lha (Dependencies/Python) 8 MB / Aug 01 2023
Image Ilkka Lehtoranta Image CDXL-Player_1.1.lha (Multimedia) 44 KB / Aug 01 2023
Image Fabrizio Bartoloni Image uif2iso_0.1.2.lha (Files/Convert) 35 KB / Jul 31 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image AmiArcadia_30.0.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Jul 31 2023
Image Philippe Rimauro Image ScreamBar_1.2.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 40 KB / Jul 30 2023
Image Ilkka Lehtoranta Image Flite_1.2.lha (Audio/Misc) 19 MB / Jul 30 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image VidentiumPicta_2.60.lha (Graphics/Tools) 2 MB / Jul 30 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image Lhasa_0.4.0.lha (Files/Archive) 4 MB / Jul 30 2023
Image Grzegorz Kraszewski Image DigiRoller_1.2.lha (Audio/Players) 91 KB / Jul 29 2023
Image Tom01 Image LAME_3.99.5.lha (Audio/Encoder) 313 KB / Jul 29 2023
Image Tom01 Image SoX_14.2.0.lha (Audio/Encoder) 1 MB / Jul 29 2023
Image Cherry-Darling Image VoxelBird.lha (Games/Action) 3 MB / Jul 29 2023
Image BeWorld Image BermudaSyndrome_0.1.7.lha (Games/Action) 17 MB / Jul 29 2023
Image Oliver Hummel Image FIGlet_2.2.1.lha (Text/Misc) 303 KB / Jul 29 2023
Image Daniel Westerberg Image Annotate_3.0.1.lha (Text/Edit) 452 KB / Jul 28 2023
Image Thomas Igracki Image mod2wav_1.0.lha (Audio/Convert) 21 KB / Jul 28 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image oscar64_1.23.211.lha (Development/Cross) 1 MB / Jul 28 2023
Image BeWorld Image fheroes2_1.0.6.lha (Games/Strategy) 5 MB / Jul 28 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page